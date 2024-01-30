Schließen

Robust and budget-constrained encoding configurations for in-memory database systems

  Data encoding has been applied to database systems for decades as it mitigates bandwidth bottlenecks and reduces storage requirements. But even in the presence of these advantages, most in-memory database systems use data encoding only conservatively as the negative impact on runtime performance can be severe. Real-world systems with large parts being infrequently accessed and cost efficiency constraints in cloud environments require solutions that automatically and efficiently select encoding techniques, including heavy-weight compression. In this paper, we introduce workload-driven approaches to automaticaly determine memory budget-constrained encoding configurations using greedy heuristics and linear programming. We show for TPC-H, TPC-DS, and the Join Order Benchmark that optimized encoding configurations can reduce the main memory footprint significantly without a loss in runtime performance over state-of-the-art dictionary encoding. To yield robust selections, we extend the linear programming-based approach to incorporate query runtime constraints and mitigate unexpected performance regressions.

Metadaten
Author details:Martin BoissierORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.14778/3503585.3503588
ISSN:2150-8097
Title of parent work (English):Proceedings of the VLDB Endowment
Publisher:Association for Computing Machinery (ACM)
Place of publishing:[New York]
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/12/01
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/01/30
Tag:General Earth and Planetary Sciences; Geography, Planning and Development; Water Science and Technology
Volume:15
Issue:4
Number of pages:14
First page:780
Last Page:793
Organizational units:An-Institute / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering gGmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

