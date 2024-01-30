Schließen

Antimicrobial polymers of linear and bottlebrush architecture

  • Polymeric antimicrobial peptide mimics are a promising alternative for the future management of the daunting problems associated with antimicrobial resistance. However, the development of successful antimicrobial polymers (APs) requires careful control of factors such as amphiphilic balance, molecular weight, dispersity, sequence, and architecture. While most of the earlier developed APs focus on random linear copolymers, the development of APs with advanced architectures proves to be more potent. It is recently developed multivalent bottlebrush APs with improved antibacterial and hemocompatibility profiles, outperforming their linear counterparts. Understanding the rationale behind the outstanding biological activity of these newly developed antimicrobials is vital to further improving their performance. This work investigates the physicochemical properties governing the differences in activity between linear and bottlebrush architectures using various spectroscopic and microscopic techniques. Linear copolymers are more solvated,Polymeric antimicrobial peptide mimics are a promising alternative for the future management of the daunting problems associated with antimicrobial resistance. However, the development of successful antimicrobial polymers (APs) requires careful control of factors such as amphiphilic balance, molecular weight, dispersity, sequence, and architecture. While most of the earlier developed APs focus on random linear copolymers, the development of APs with advanced architectures proves to be more potent. It is recently developed multivalent bottlebrush APs with improved antibacterial and hemocompatibility profiles, outperforming their linear counterparts. Understanding the rationale behind the outstanding biological activity of these newly developed antimicrobials is vital to further improving their performance. This work investigates the physicochemical properties governing the differences in activity between linear and bottlebrush architectures using various spectroscopic and microscopic techniques. Linear copolymers are more solvated, thermo-responsive, and possess facial amphiphilicity resulting in random aggregations when interacting with liposomes mimicking Escheria coli membranes. The bottlebrush copolymers adopt a more stable secondary conformation in aqueous solution in comparison to linear copolymers, conferring rapid and more specific binding mechanism to membranes. The advantageous physicochemical properties of the bottlebrush topology seem to be a determinant factor in the activity of these promising APs.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Alain Murhimalika BapolisiORCiD, Patrycja KielbORCiDGND, Marek BekirORCiDGND, Anne-Catherine LehnenORCiD, Christin RadonORCiDGND, Sophie Laroque, Petra WendlerORCiDGND, Henrike Müller-WerkmeisterORCiDGND, Matthias HartliebORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/marc.202200288
ISSN:1521-3927
ISSN:1022-1336
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35686622
Title of parent work (English):Macromolecular rapid communications : publishing the newsletters of the European Polymer Federation
Subtitle (English):Probing the membrane interaction and physicochemical properties
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/06/10
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/01/29
Tag:antimicrobial polymers; bottlebrush copolymers; interactions; liposomes; membrane; quartz crystal microbalance
Volume:43
Issue:19
Article number:2200288
Number of pages:14
Funding institution:DFG (Emmy-Noether-Program) [HA 7725/2-1]; NGO forderverein Uni Kinshasa; e. V.; Else-Kroener-Fresenius Stiftung; Holger-Poehlmann Foundation;; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation) [EXC; 2008 - 390540038 - UniSysCat]; DFG [406260942]; Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International

