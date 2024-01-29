Schließen

Epigenetic regulation of thermomorphogenesis and heat stress tolerance

  Many environmental conditions fluctuate and organisms need to respond effectively. This is especially true for temperature cues that can change in minutes to seasons and often follow a diurnal rhythm. Plants cannot migrate and most cannot regulate their temperature. Therefore, a broad array of responses have evolved to deal with temperature cues from freezing to heat stress. A particular response to mildly elevated temperatures is called thermomorphogenesis, a suite of morphological adaptations that includes thermonasty, formation of thin leaves and elongation growth of petioles and hypocotyl. Thermomorphogenesis allows for optimal performance in suboptimal temperature conditions by enhancing the cooling capacity. When temperatures rise further, heat stress tolerance mechanisms can be induced that enable the plant to survive the stressful temperature, which typically comprises cellular protection mechanisms and memory thereof. Induction of thermomorphogenesis, heat stress tolerance and stress memory depend on gene expression regulation, governed by diverse epigenetic processes. In this Tansley review we update on the current knowledge of epigenetic regulation of heat stress tolerance and elevated temperature signalling and response, with a focus on thermomorphogenesis regulation and heat stress memory. In particular we highlight the emerging role of H3K4 methylation marks in diverse temperature signalling pathways.

Metadaten
Author details:Giorgio PerrellaORCiD, Isabel BäurleORCiDGND, Martijn van ZantenORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/nph.17970
ISSN:0028-646X
ISSN:1469-8137
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35037247
Title of parent work (English):New phytologist : international journal of plant science
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/01/17
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/01/29
Tag:chromatin remodelling; elevated temperature; epigenetics; heat stress; histone modification; memory; temperature response; thermomorphogenesis
Volume:234
Issue:4
Number of pages:17
First page:1144
Last Page:1160
Funding institution:European Research Council [ERC CoG 725295]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

