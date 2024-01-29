Gamma-convergence of Onsager-Machlup functionals
- The Bayesian solution to a statistical inverse problem can be summarised by a mode of the posterior distribution, i.e. a maximum a posteriori (MAP) estimator. The MAP estimator essentially coincides with the (regularised) variational solution to the inverse problem, seen as minimisation of the Onsager-Machlup (OM) functional of the posterior measure. An open problem in the stability analysis of inverse problems is to establish a relationship between the convergence properties of solutions obtained by the variational approach and by the Bayesian approach. To address this problem, we propose a general convergence theory for modes that is based on the Gamma-convergence of OM functionals, and apply this theory to Bayesian inverse problems with Gaussian and edge-preserving Besov priors. Part II of this paper considers more general prior distributions.
Birzhan Ayanbayev, Ilja Klebanov, Han Cheng Li, Tim J. Sullivan
|https://doi.org/10.1088/1361-6420/ac3f81
|0266-5611
|1361-6420
Inverse problems : an international journal of inverse problems, inverse methods and computerised inversion of data
I. With applications to maximum a posteriori estimation in Bayesian inverse problems
|IOP Publ. Ltd.
|Bristol
|Article
|English
2021/12/28
|2021
|2024/01/29
Bayesian inverse problems; Gamma-convergence; Onsager-Machlup functional; estimation; maximum a posteriori; small ball probabilities; transition path theory
|38
|2
|025005
|32
|Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) [415980428]; DFG [TrU-2, EF1-10,; EXC-2046/1, 390685689, 318763901-SFB1294]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|Referiert
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International