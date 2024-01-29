Schließen

Gamma-convergence of Onsager-Machlup functionals

  • The Bayesian solution to a statistical inverse problem can be summarised by a mode of the posterior distribution, i.e. a maximum a posteriori (MAP) estimator. The MAP estimator essentially coincides with the (regularised) variational solution to the inverse problem, seen as minimisation of the Onsager-Machlup (OM) functional of the posterior measure. An open problem in the stability analysis of inverse problems is to establish a relationship between the convergence properties of solutions obtained by the variational approach and by the Bayesian approach. To address this problem, we propose a general convergence theory for modes that is based on the Gamma-convergence of OM functionals, and apply this theory to Bayesian inverse problems with Gaussian and edge-preserving Besov priors. Part II of this paper considers more general prior distributions.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Birzhan AyanbayevORCiD, Ilja KlebanovORCiD, Han Cheng LiORCiD, Tim J. SullivanORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1088/1361-6420/ac3f81
ISSN:0266-5611
ISSN:1361-6420
Title of parent work (English):Inverse problems : an international journal of inverse problems, inverse methods and computerised inversion of data
Subtitle (English):I. With applications to maximum a posteriori estimation in Bayesian inverse problems
Publisher:IOP Publ. Ltd.
Place of publishing:Bristol
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/12/28
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/01/29
Tag:Bayesian inverse problems; Gamma-convergence; Onsager-Machlup functional; estimation; maximum a posteriori; small ball probabilities;; transition path theory
Volume:38
Issue:2
Article number:025005
Number of pages:32
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) [415980428]; DFG [TrU-2, EF1-10,; EXC-2046/1, 390685689, 318763901-SFB1294]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.