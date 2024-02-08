From Brock to Brett
- This master's thesis in US American cultural studies posits that the phenomenon of rape culture represents a socio-cultural system of social power structures and cultural myths. Based on so-called rape myths, this system also constitutes an ideology. The thesis aims to demonstrate how these rape myths are instrumentalized in order to protect (primarily white, cis-male) perpetrators and instead assign responsibility to those affected by sexualized violence. In doing so, the thesis shows that young men like Brock Turner, who benefit from patriarchal power structures, grow up to become men like Brett Kavanaugh, who not only benefit from the fact that rape culture excuses their abusive behavior, but also from the fact that this enables them to reach positions of power through which they, as decision-makers, can in turn maintain the structures underlying rape culture. The thesis focuses on the rape myths of so-called victim blaming and shaming as well as the victimization of perpetrators. These myths are examined by analyzingThis master's thesis in US American cultural studies posits that the phenomenon of rape culture represents a socio-cultural system of social power structures and cultural myths. Based on so-called rape myths, this system also constitutes an ideology. The thesis aims to demonstrate how these rape myths are instrumentalized in order to protect (primarily white, cis-male) perpetrators and instead assign responsibility to those affected by sexualized violence. In doing so, the thesis shows that young men like Brock Turner, who benefit from patriarchal power structures, grow up to become men like Brett Kavanaugh, who not only benefit from the fact that rape culture excuses their abusive behavior, but also from the fact that this enables them to reach positions of power through which they, as decision-makers, can in turn maintain the structures underlying rape culture. The thesis focuses on the rape myths of so-called victim blaming and shaming as well as the victimization of perpetrators. These myths are examined by analyzing 19th-century newspaper articles and then traced into the 21st century. Based on Mary Douglas' theory on ideas of purity, the thesis shows the extent to which not only social categories, namely gender, race, socio-economic status, and age, but also the sexual purity or impurity of those affected have an impact on the societal response to rape cases. Furthermore, the thesis demonstrates how female bodies function as an ideological battleground for political and social change in the US, and how perceived threats to the patriarchal status quo are framed in public discourse as moral dangers posed by female bodies. The paper argues that rape culture is driven by (white cis) male entitlement to female bodies but moreover to positions of power in the patriarchal system. The thesis shows how this system instrumentalizes rape culture to maintain its underlying structures that favor (cis) men and, in contrast, disadvantage (cis) women and other marginalized and non-heteronormative groups. This is illustrated by analyzing the 2016 Stanford rape case and the 2018 Kavanaugh hearing.…
- Diese Masterarbeit in der US-amerikanischen Kulturwissenschaft stellt die These auf, dass das Phänomen der rape culture ein soziokulturelles System gesellschaftlicher Machtstrukturen und kultureller Mythen darstellt. Basierend auf sogenannten Vergewaltigungsmythen konstituiert dieses System zudem eine Ideologie. Ziel der Arbeit ist es zu zeigen, wie diese Vergewaltigungsmythen instrumentalisiert werden, um (primär weiße, cis-männliche) Täter zu beschützen und stattdessen Betroffenen von sexualisierter Gewalt die Verantwortung zuzuweisen. So soll aufgezeigt werden, dass junge Männer wie Brock Turner, die von patriarchalen Machtstrukturen profitieren, zu Männern wie Brett Kavanaugh aufwachsen, und dass diese nicht nur davon profitieren, dass die rape culture ihr übergriffiges Verhalten entschuldigt, sondern dass sie zudem darauf gestützt an Machtpositionen gelangen, durch die sie als Entscheidungsträger diese der rape culture zugrundeliegenden Strukturen im Gegenzug aufrechterhalten können. Dabei konzentriert sich die Arbeit auf dieDiese Masterarbeit in der US-amerikanischen Kulturwissenschaft stellt die These auf, dass das Phänomen der rape culture ein soziokulturelles System gesellschaftlicher Machtstrukturen und kultureller Mythen darstellt. Basierend auf sogenannten Vergewaltigungsmythen konstituiert dieses System zudem eine Ideologie. Ziel der Arbeit ist es zu zeigen, wie diese Vergewaltigungsmythen instrumentalisiert werden, um (primär weiße, cis-männliche) Täter zu beschützen und stattdessen Betroffenen von sexualisierter Gewalt die Verantwortung zuzuweisen. So soll aufgezeigt werden, dass junge Männer wie Brock Turner, die von patriarchalen Machtstrukturen profitieren, zu Männern wie Brett Kavanaugh aufwachsen, und dass diese nicht nur davon profitieren, dass die rape culture ihr übergriffiges Verhalten entschuldigt, sondern dass sie zudem darauf gestützt an Machtpositionen gelangen, durch die sie als Entscheidungsträger diese der rape culture zugrundeliegenden Strukturen im Gegenzug aufrechterhalten können. Dabei konzentriert sich die Arbeit auf die Vergewaltigungsmythen des sogenannten Victim-Blamings und Shamings sowie der Viktimisierung von Tätern. Diese Mythen werden im Rahmen einer Analyse von Zeitungsartikeln aus dem 19. Jahrhundert herausgearbeitet und in das 21. Jahrhundert verfolgt. Basierend auf Mary Douglas' Theorie zu Reinheitsvorstellungen wird aufgezeigt, inwiefern sich nicht nur soziale Kategorien, nämlich Geschlecht, race, sozioökonomischer Status und Alter, sondern auch die sexuelle Reinheit oder Unreinheit von Betroffenen auf die gesellschaftliche Bewertung von Vergewaltigungsfällen auswirken. Darüber hinaus zeigt die Arbeit, wie weibliche Körper als ideologisches Schlachtfeld für politische und gesellschaftliche Veränderungen in den USA fungieren, und dass empfundene Bedrohungen des patriarchalen Status Quo im öffentlichen Diskurs als moralische Gefahren dargestellt werden, die von weiblichen Körpern ausgehen. Die Arbeit argumentiert, dass die rape culture von (weißem cis-) männlichem Anspruchsdenken auf weibliche Körper, aber darüber hinaus auch auf Machtpositionen im patriarchalen System angetrieben wird. Sie zeigt auf, wie dieses System die rape culture instrumentalisiert, um seine zugrundeliegenden Strukturen aufrechtzuerhalten, die (cis) Männer begünstigen und im Gegensatz (cis) Frauen sowie andere marginalisierte und nicht-heteronormative Gruppen benachteiligen. Dies wird anhand einer Analyse des Stanford-Vergewaltigungsfalls von 2016 sowie der Kavanaugh-Anhörung von 2018 dargestellt.…
|Hannah KlümperORCiDGND
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-623293
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-62329
|purity and power in US American rape culture, 2016 – 2018
|Rüdiger KunowGND, Anke BartelsGND
|Rüdiger Kunow, Anke Bartels
|Master's Thesis
|English
|2021
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2022/04/25
|2024/02/08
|Kavanaugh-Anhörung; Reinheitskultur; Stanford-Vergewaltigungsfall; Vergewaltigung; Vergewaltigungskultur; Vergewaltigungsmythen; Vergewaltigungsmythos; Victim-Blaming; sexualisierte Gewalt
Brett Kavanaugh; Brock Turner; Buzzfeed victim impact statement; Chanel Miller; Kavanaugh hearing; Know My Name; Stanford rape case; purity culture; rape; rape culture; rape myth; rape myths; sexualized violence; victim blaming
|110
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Anglistik und Amerikanistik
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 306 Kultur und Institutionen
|CC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International