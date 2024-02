Sprachvernetzende Inhalte in den Französischlehrwerken Découvertes und À plus als Baustein der Mehrsprachigkeitsförderung

This master's thesis examines the extent to which the latest German textbooks for secondary school French, Découvertes 1 (Klett) and À plus 1 (Cornelsen), published in 2020, use language-linking content to refer to or draw on previously learned languages and earlier language acquisition processes. The focus is on the school and/or first language German and the first foreign language English. However, other emerging languages are also included in the study. The study contributes to the didactic discourse on multilingual didactic content in foreign language textbooks. It can also show teachers how these current textbooks can support their multilingual teaching. The introduction emphasizes the relevance of language linking for foreign language teaching, especially with regard to students' individual plurilingualism. It points out the potential of interlingual transfer, which includes facilitating learning and promoting language awareness and language learning awareness. Chapter 2 lays the theoretical foundations for the analysis by

This master's thesis examines the extent to which the latest German textbooks for secondary school French, Découvertes 1 (Klett) and À plus 1 (Cornelsen), published in 2020, use language-linking content to refer to or draw on previously learned languages and earlier language acquisition processes. The focus is on the school and/or first language German and the first foreign language English. However, other emerging languages are also included in the study. The study contributes to the didactic discourse on multilingual didactic content in foreign language textbooks. It can also show teachers how these current textbooks can support their multilingual teaching. The introduction emphasizes the relevance of language linking for foreign language teaching, especially with regard to students' individual plurilingualism. It points out the potential of interlingual transfer, which includes facilitating learning and promoting language awareness and language learning awareness. Chapter 2 lays the theoretical foundations for the analysis by taking a closer look at pluri- and multilingualism and multilingual didactics, language linking and its potential. In addition, German and English are used to illustrate the potential for interlingual transfer that could be introduced in the teaching of French to beginners. The conditions for students to use interlingual transfer in their language acquisition are also discussed. Chapter 3 provides an overview of the current state of research on language linking and plurilingualism in foreign language textbooks and identifies the research gap that this thesis seeks to fill. Chapter 4 formulates the research question and its sub-questions, describes the textbooks studied and justifies the selection of the textbooks and the textbook components to be analyzed. The methodology of the comparative textbook analysis is explained. The results of the analysis are presented in detail in Chapter 5. It is shown which language-related content occurs in the respective textbooks – in which form and including which languages and linguistic levels. Chapter 6 discusses and analyzes the results, focusing on the textbooks' approaches to plurilingualism and trends found in the language-linking content. In the concluding chapter 7, it is summarized that both textbooks offer a lot of language-linking content that has the potential to support multilingual didactic teaching. However, too few transfer processes are initiated, especially at the production level. In addition, it is shown which further studies are possible, e.g. with regard to the use of language-linking content in the classroom.

