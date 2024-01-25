Schließen

On relative ranks of the semigroup of orientation-preserving transformations on infinite chain with restricted range

  • Let X be an infinite linearly ordered set and let Y be a nonempty subset of X. We calculate the relative rank of the semigroup OP(X,Y) of all orientation-preserving transformations on X with restricted range Y modulo the semigroup O(X,Y) of all order-preserving transformations on X with restricted range Y. For Y = X, we characterize the relative generating sets of minimal size.

Author details:Ilinka DimitrovaORCiDGND, Jörg KoppitzORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/00927872.2021.2000998
ISSN:0092-7872
ISSN:1532-4125
Title of parent work (English):Communications in algebra
Publisher:Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:Philadelphia
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/01/22
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/01/25
Tag:Order-preserving transformations; orientation-preserving; relative rank; restricted range; semigroups on infinite chain; transformation; transformations
Volume:50
Issue:5
Number of pages:12
First page:2157
Last Page:2168
Funding institution:DAADDeutscher Akademischer Austausch Dienst (DAAD)European Commission [57442043]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert

