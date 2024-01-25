Schließen

How working from home during COVID-19 affects academic productivity

  • The coronavirus disease of 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has forced most academics to work from home. This sudden venue change can affect academics' productivity and exacerbate the challenges that confront universities as they face an uncertain future. In this paper, we identify factors that influence academics' productivity while working from home during the mandate to self-isolate. From analyzing results from a global survey we conducted, we found that both personal and technology-related factors affect an individual's attitude toward working from home and productivity. Our results should prove valuable to university administrators to better address the work-life challenges that academics face.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Safa'a AbuJarourORCiDGND, Haya AjjanORCiDGND, Jane Fedorowicz, Dawn Owens
DOI:https://doi.org/10.17705/1CAIS.04808
ISSN:1529-3181
Title of parent work (English):Communications of the Association for Information Systems : CAIS
Publisher:Association for Information Systems
Place of publishing:New York, NY
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/02/02
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/01/25
Tag:COVID-19; WFH; academic; family-work conflict; productivity; technology; usefulness; work from home
Volume:48
Article number:8
Number of pages:10
First page:55
Last Page:64
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.