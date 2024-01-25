Schließen

An encounter-based approach for restricted diffusion with a gradient drift

  • We develop an encounter-based approach for describing restricted diffusion with a gradient drift toward a partially reactive boundary. For this purpose, we introduce an extension of the Dirichlet-to-Neumann operator and use its eigenbasis to derive a spectral decomposition for the full propagator, i.e. the joint probability density function for the particle position and its boundary local time. This is the central quantity that determines various characteristics of diffusion-influenced reactions such as conventional propagators, survival probability, first-passage time distribution, boundary local time distribution, and reaction rate. As an illustration, we investigate the impact of a constant drift onto the boundary local time for restricted diffusion on an interval. More generally, this approach accesses how external forces may influence the statistics of encounters of a diffusing particle with the reactive boundary.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Denis S. GrebenkovORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1088/1751-8121/ac411a
ISSN:1751-8113
ISSN:1751-8121
Title of parent work (English):Journal of physics : A, Mathematical and theoretical
Publisher:IOP Publ. Ltd.
Place of publishing:Bristol
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/01/05
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/01/25
Tag:Heterogeneous; Robin boundary condition; boundary local time; catalysis; diffusion-influenced; reactions; reflected Brownian motion; surface reactivity
Volume:55
Issue:4
Article number:045203
Number of pages:34
Funding institution:Alexander von Humboldt Foundation
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.