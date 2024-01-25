Schließen

Paul Böning - early electret researcher in Shanghai and Wroclaw (1922-1945)

  • The scientific career and the research activities of Paul Boening, especially during his tenures at Tongji University in Shanghai (Woosung Campus, 1922-1936) and the Technical University of Wroclaw (TH Breslau, 1936-1945), are briefly reviewed. In particular, Boening's pioneering investigations in the area of electrets and space charge in dielectrics are emphasized. We attempt to shed some light on the significant achievements of a virtually unknown contributor to the early history of electrets and of space-charge research and high-voltage engineering, during the 1920s and 1930s. It should be noted that dielectrics research was a truly international endeavor already at that time.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Reimund GerhardORCiDGND, Ryszard KacprzykORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1109/TDEI.2022.3168372
ISSN:1070-9878
ISSN:1558-4135
Title of parent work (English):IEEE transactions on dielectrics and electrical insulation
Publisher:Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers
Place of publishing:New York, NY
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/04/20
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/01/25
Tag:(high-)voltage measurements; dielectrics; electrets; electrostatic; experiments; space charge
Volume:29
Issue:3
Number of pages:6
First page:853
Last Page:858
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.