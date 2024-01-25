Self-harm on the internet among adolescents
Background: Using the internet to search for information or share images about self-harm is an emerging risk among young people. The aims of this study were (a) to analyze the prevalence of different types of self-harm on the internet and differences by sex and age, and (b) to examine the relationship of self-harm on the internet with intrapersonal factors (i.e., depression and anxiety) and interpersonal factors (i.e., family cohesion and social resources). Method: The sample consisted of 1,877 adolescents (946 girls) between 12 and 17 years old (Mage = 13.41, SD = 1.25) who completed self-report measures. Results: Approximately 11% of the participants had been involved in some type of self-harm on the internet. The prevalence was significantly higher among girls than boys and among adolescents older than 15 years old. Depression and anxiety increased the risk of self-harm on the internet, whereas family cohesion decreased the probability of self-harm on the internet. Conclusions: Self-harm on the internet is a relatively widespread phenomenon among Spanish adolescents. Prevention programs should include emotional regulation, coping skills, and resilience to reduce in this behavior.
Antecedentes: el uso de Internet para buscar información o compartir imágenes sobre autolesiones físicas es un riesgo emergente entre jóvenes. Los objetivos de este estudio fueron: 1) analizar la prevalencia de diferentes conductas relacionadas con las autolesiones en Internet y las diferencias por sexo y edad; y 2) examinar la relación de las autolesiones en Internet con factores intrapersonales (depresión y ansiedad) e interpersonales (cohesión familiar, recursos sociales). Método: la muestra estuvo compuesta por 1.877 adolescentes (946 mujeres) entre 12 y 17 años (edad media = 13,41, DT = 1,255) que completaron medidas de autoinforme. Resultados: aproximadamente el 11% de la muestra se había implicado en algún tipo de autolesión en Internet. La prevalencia fue mayor entre las chicas y entre los adolescentes mayores de 15 años. La depresión y la ansiedad incrementaron el riesgo de autolesiones en Internet. La cohesión familiar fue un factor de protección contra las autolesiones en Internet. Conclusiones: el uso de Internet para compartir o buscar información sobre autolesiones es un problema relativamente frecuente entre adolescentes. Los programas de prevención deberían incluir habilidades de regulación emocional, afrontamiento y resiliencia para reducir la implicación en este comportamiento.
