How inclusive are we?

  • ACM SIGMOD, VLDB and other database organizations have committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse community, as do many other scientific organizations. Recently, different measures have been taken to advance these goals, especially for underrepresented groups. One possible measure is double-blind reviewing, which aims to hide gender, ethnicity, and other properties of the authors. <br /> We report the preliminary results of a gender diversity analysis of publications of the database community across several peer-reviewed venues, and also compare women's authorship percentages in both single-blind and double-blind venues along the years. We also obtained a cross comparison of the obtained results in data management with other relevant areas in Computer Science.

Author details:Angela BonifatiORCiDGND, Michael J. MiorORCiD, Felix NaumannORCiDGND, Nele Sina Noack
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1145/3516431.3516438
ISSN:0163-5808
ISSN:1943-5835
Title of parent work (English):SIGMOD record / Association for Computing Machinery, Special Interest Group on Management of Data
Subtitle (English):an analysis of gender diversity in database venues
Publisher:Association for Computing Machinery
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/01/31
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/01/25
Volume:50
Issue:4
Number of pages:6
First page:30
Last Page:35
Organizational units:An-Institute / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering gGmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
Peer review:Referiert

