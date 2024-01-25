Mind the gap?
- Many authors have argued that International Public Administration can influence policy-making through their expert authority. The article compares de jure and de facto expert authority of IPAs to evaluate their conformity. It comparatively assesses the two kinds of authority for five important IPAs (BIS, FAO, IMF, OECD and World Bank) active in agriculture or financial policy. It shows that, on average, de jure and de facto authority seem to conform. At the same time, it demonstrates that gaps between de jure and de facto authority exist at the level of the IPAs, the policy areas and the IPAs’ addressees
|Author details:
|Per-Olof BuschGND, Mirko HeinzelORCiDGND, Mathies Kempken, Andrea LieseORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1080/13876988.2020.1820866
|ISSN:
|1387-6988
|ISSN:
|1572-5448
|Title of parent work (English):
|Journal of comparative policy analysis : research and practice
|Subtitle (English):
|comparing de facto and de jure expert authority of international public administrations in financial and agricultural policy
|Publisher:
|Taylor & Francis
|Place of publishing:
|London
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/11/03
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2024/01/25
|Tag:
|comparative; de facto authority; de jure authority; expert authority; international organisations; international public administration
|Volume:
|24
|Issue:
|3
|Number of pages:
|24
|First page:
|230
|Last Page:
|253
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International