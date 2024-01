Covalent anode materials for high-energy sodium-ion batteries

The reliance on fossil fuels has resulted in an abnormal increase in the concentration of greenhouse gases, contributing to the global climate crisis. In response, a rapid transition to renewable energy sources has begun, particularly lithium-ion batteries, playing a crucial role in the green energy transformation. However, concerns regarding the availability and geopolitical implications of lithium have prompted the exploration of alternative rechargeable battery systems, such as sodium-ion batteries. Sodium is significantly abundant and more homogeneously distributed in the crust and seawater, making it easier and less expensive to extract than lithium. However, because of the mysterious nature of its components, sodium-ion batteries are not yet sufficiently advanced to take the place of lithium-ion batteries. Specifically, sodium exhibits a more metallic character and a larger ionic radius, resulting in a different ion storage mechanism utilized in lithium-ion batteries. Innovations in synthetic methods, post-treatments, and

The reliance on fossil fuels has resulted in an abnormal increase in the concentration of greenhouse gases, contributing to the global climate crisis. In response, a rapid transition to renewable energy sources has begun, particularly lithium-ion batteries, playing a crucial role in the green energy transformation. However, concerns regarding the availability and geopolitical implications of lithium have prompted the exploration of alternative rechargeable battery systems, such as sodium-ion batteries. Sodium is significantly abundant and more homogeneously distributed in the crust and seawater, making it easier and less expensive to extract than lithium. However, because of the mysterious nature of its components, sodium-ion batteries are not yet sufficiently advanced to take the place of lithium-ion batteries. Specifically, sodium exhibits a more metallic character and a larger ionic radius, resulting in a different ion storage mechanism utilized in lithium-ion batteries. Innovations in synthetic methods, post-treatments, and interface engineering clearly demonstrate the significance of developing high-performance carbonaceous anode materials for sodium-ion batteries. The objective of this dissertation is to present a systematic approach for fabricating efficient, high-performance, and sustainable carbonaceous anode materials for sodium-ion batteries. This will involve a comprehensive investigation of different chemical environments and post-modification techniques as well. This dissertation focuses on three main objectives. Firstly, it explores the significance of post-synthetic methods in designing interfaces. A conformal carbon nitride coating is deposited through chemical vapor deposition on a carbon electrode as an artificial solid-electrolyte interface layer, resulting in improved electrochemical performance. The interaction between the carbon nitride artificial interface and the carbon electrode enhances initial Coulombic efficiency, rate performance, and total capacity. Secondly, a novel process for preparing sulfur-rich carbon as a high-performing anode material for sodium-ion batteries is presented. The method involves using an oligo-3,4-ethylenedioxythiophene precursor for high sulfur content hard carbon anode to investigate the sulfur heteroatom effect on the electrochemical sodium storage mechanism. By optimizing the condensation temperature, a significant transformation in the materials’ nanostructure is achieved, leading to improved electrochemical performance. The use of in-operando small-angle X-ray scattering provides valuable insights into the interaction between micropores and sodium ions during the electrochemical processes. Lastly, the development of high-capacity hard carbon, derived from 5-hydroxymethyl furfural, is examined. This carbon material exhibits exceptional performance at both low and high current densities. Extensive electrochemical and physicochemical characterizations shed light on the sodium storage mechanism concerning the chemical environment, establishing the material’s stability and potential applications in sodium-ion batteries.

