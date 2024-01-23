Schließen

Introduction

  • Kant wrote in the Critique of Pure Reason, “For the law of reason to seek unity is necessary, since without it we would have no reason, and without that, no coherent use of the understanding, and, lacking that, no sufficient mark of empirical truth.” This unity of reason, taken as a holistic condition, was central to the convictions of the idealists. To them, Kant layed bare the right path forward, but also fundamental failings in his execution of a critique of reason which needed to be overcome in order for reason to secure its own, internal end. In this chapter, I discuss key themes in the positive inheritance of Kant’s thought in classical German philosophy and offer an overview of the arguments and significances of each contribution to this volume. The aim is not to minimize important differences between Kant and post-Kantian Idealists, but rather to emphasize core retentions of Kant’s thought.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Gerad GentryORCiDGND
ISBN:978-0-42942-982-8
ISBN:978-1-032-00160-9
ISBN:978-1-138-36736-4
Title of parent work (English):Kantian legacies in German Idealism
Subtitle (English):the legacies of Kant in German Idealism
Publisher:Routledge
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/05/11
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/01/23
Number of pages:12
First page:1
Last Page:12
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Philosophie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.