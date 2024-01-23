Schließen

Kantian legacies in German idealism

  • Scholarship on German Idealism typically couches the systems of Idealism in terms of a rejection of or departure from Kant's critical philosophy. The few accounts that do look to the positive influence of Kant on the Idealists typically focus on the perceived need among the Idealists to revise Kant's system due to various shortcomings arising from his dualism. This volume seeks to reverse this norm. It does this by bringing together an original set of critical reflections on the ways in which the German Idealists maintain specific and fundamental Kantian qualities in their own systems. At the same time, the aim of this volume is not a reduction of German Idealism to Kant's thought. Instead, this volume highlights a set of core ways in which the German Idealists retain specific, fundamentally Kantian principles and qualities. To that extent, this volume paves the way for new interpretations by laying the ground for identifying those significant components of German Idealism that can defensibly be called "Kantian.

Metadaten
DOI:https://doi.org/10.4324/9780429429828
ISBN:978-1-032-00160-9
ISBN:978-1-138-36736-4
ISSN:978-0-429-42982-8
Publisher:Routledge
Place of publishing:New York ; London
Editor(s):Gerad Gentry
Publication type:Monograph/Edited Volume
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/05/11
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/01/23
Number of pages:298
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Philosophie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert

