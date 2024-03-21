Análisis neotectónico y lito-tefroestratigráfico de los grandes movimientos en masa asociados al fallamiento activo de la cuenca intermontana Quito-Guayllabamba, Ecuador

Within the Quito-Guayllabamba intermontane basin of Ecuador, five unusually large colluvial deposits of ancient landslides have been identified and analyzed in this study. The voluminous rotational MM-5 Guayllabamba landslide is the largest one, with a volume of 1183 million m3. The mega debris-avalanches MM-1 Conocoto, MM-3 Oyacoto, and MM-4 San Francisco were originally triggered by an initial rupture that was associated with a rotational landslide, the corresponding deposits have volumes between 399 to 317 million m3. Finally, the deposit with the smallest volume, the MM-2 Batán rotational landslide and debris fall, has a volume of 8,7 million m3. In this thesis, a detailed study of these large mass movements was carried out using neotectonic and litho-tephrostratigraphic methods to understand the geological and geomorphological boundary conditions that might have been relevant for triggering such mass movements. The neotectonic part of the study was based on the qualitative and quantitative geomorphic analysis of these large

Within the Quito-Guayllabamba intermontane basin of Ecuador, five unusually large colluvial deposits of ancient landslides have been identified and analyzed in this study. The voluminous rotational MM-5 Guayllabamba landslide is the largest one, with a volume of 1183 million m3. The mega debris-avalanches MM-1 Conocoto, MM-3 Oyacoto, and MM-4 San Francisco were originally triggered by an initial rupture that was associated with a rotational landslide, the corresponding deposits have volumes between 399 to 317 million m3. Finally, the deposit with the smallest volume, the MM-2 Batán rotational landslide and debris fall, has a volume of 8,7 million m3. In this thesis, a detailed study of these large mass movements was carried out using neotectonic and litho-tephrostratigraphic methods to understand the geological and geomorphological boundary conditions that might have been relevant for triggering such mass movements. The neotectonic part of the study was based on the qualitative and quantitative geomorphic analysis of these large mass-movement deposits through the structural characterization of anticlines located east of the Quito sub-basin and their collapsed flanks that constitute the break-off areas. This part of the analysis was furthermore supported by the application of different morphometric indices to reveal tectonically forced landscape evolution processes that may have aided mass-movement generation. The litho-tephrostratigraphic part of the study was based on the analysis of petrographic, geochemical, and geochronological characteristics of soil horizons and intercalated volcanic ashes with the aim to constrain the timing of individual mass-movement events and their potential correlation. The results were integrated into chronostratigraphic schemes using break-off surfaces, cross-cutting and superposition relationships of landslide deposits and subsequently deposited strata to understand the mass movements in the tectonic and temporal context of the intermontane basin setting, as well as to identify the triggering mechanisms for each event. The MM-5 Guayllabamba mass movement is the result of the collapse of the southwestern slope of the Mojanda volcano and was triggered by the interaction of geologic and morphologic conditions approximately 0,81 Ma. The first debris-avalanche episode of the MM-3 Oyacoto and MM-4 San Francisco mass movements could be related to both geological and morphological conditions, given the highly fractured rocks and uplift of the Bellavista-Catequilla anticline that was subsequently incised at the foot of the slope by fluvial erosion. This first episode of collapse most likely occurred around 0,8 Ma. The MM-2 Batán mass movement was possibly also facilitated by a combination of geological and morphological conditions, most likely associated with a reduction in the lithostatic stresses affecting the Chiche and Machángara formations and an increase of shear stresses during lateral fluvial scouring processes at the flanks of the source areas. This points to a linked process between river erosion and uplift processes associated with the evolution of the El Batán-La Bota anticline that could have occurred between 0,5 and 0,25 Ma. The voluminous MM-1 Conocoto debris avalanche, as well as the second debris avalanche episode that generated the MM-3 Oyacoto and MM-4 San Francisco mass movements, were caused by the gravitational collapse of the Mojanda and Cangahua formations that are characterized by the intercalation of volcanic ashes. The failure of the eastern flank of the anticlines probably was associated with increased available humidity related to regional Holocene climatic variations. The results of paleosol chronology combined with regional chronostratigraphic and paleoclimate data suggests that these debris avalanches were triggered between 5 and 4 ka. Active tectonics has shaped the morphological features of the Quito-Guayllabamba intermontane basin. The triggering of mass movements in this environment is associated with failure of Pleistocene lithologies (lake sediments, alluvial and volcanic deposits) subjected to ongoing deformation processes, seismic activity, and superposed episodes of climate variability. The Metropolitan District of Quito is an integral part of this complex environment and the geological, climatic, and topographic conditions that continue to influence the urban geographic space within this intermontane basin. The city of Quito comprises the area with the largest urban consolidation including the sub-basins of Quito and San Antonio, with a population of 2,872 million inhabitants, reflecting the importance of studying the inherent geological and climatic hazards that this region is confronted with.

