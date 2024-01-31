Role of MOOCs and Imoox for Austrian Universities
- This research paper provides an overview of the current state of MOOCs (massive open online courses) and universities in Austria, focusing on the national MOOC platform iMooX.at. The study begins by presenting the results of an analysis of the performance agreements of 22 Austrian public universities for the period 2022–2024, with a specific focus on the mention of MOOC activities and iMooX. The authors find that 12 of 22 (55 %) Austrian public universities use at least one of these terms, indicating a growing interest in MOOCs and online learning. Additionally, the authors analyze internal documentation data to share insights into how many universities in Austria have produced and/or used a MOOC on the iMooX platform since its launch in 2014. These findings provide a valuable measure of the current usage and monitoring of MOOCs and iMooX among Austrian higher education institutions. Overall, this research contributes to a better understanding of the current state of MOOCs and their integration within Austrian higher education.
|Author details:
|Martin EbnerORCiDGND, Sarah EdelsbrunnerORCiD, Katharina Hohla-Sejkora, Silvia LippORCiD, Sandra SchönORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-622134
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-62213
|Title of parent work (English):
|EMOOCs 2023 : Post-Covid Prospects for Massive Open Online Courses - Boost or Backlash?
|Subtitle (English):
|analysis of performance agreements and activities at imoox
|Publisher:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Place of publishing:
|Potsdam
|Editor(s):
|Christoph Meinel, Stefanie Schweiger, Thomas Staubitz, Robert Conrad, Carlos Alario Hoyos, Martin Ebner, Susanna Sancassani, Agnieszka Żur, Christian Friedl, Sherif Halawa, Dilrukshi Gamage, Jeffrey Scott, May Kristine Jonson Carlon, Yves Deville, Michael Gaebel, Carlos Delgado Kloos, Karen von Schmieden
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2023/11/14
|Publication year:
|2023
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Publishing institution:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Release date:
|2024/01/31
|Tag:
|Digitale Bildung; Kursdesign; MOOC; Micro Degree; Online-Lehre; Onlinekurs; Onlinekurs-Produktion
digital education; e-learning; micro degree; micro-credential; online course creation; online course design; online teaching
|Number of pages:
|8
|First page:
|77
|Last Page:
|84
|RVK - Regensburg classification:
|ST 670
|Organizational units:
|Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
|DDC classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|Collection(s):
|Universität Potsdam / Sammelwerke (nicht fortlaufend) / EMOOCs 2023 / Beiträge
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International