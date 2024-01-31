Schließen

Role of MOOCs and Imoox for Austrian Universities

  • This research paper provides an overview of the current state of MOOCs (massive open online courses) and universities in Austria, focusing on the national MOOC platform iMooX.at. The study begins by presenting the results of an analysis of the performance agreements of 22 Austrian public universities for the period 2022–2024, with a specific focus on the mention of MOOC activities and iMooX. The authors find that 12 of 22 (55 %) Austrian public universities use at least one of these terms, indicating a growing interest in MOOCs and online learning. Additionally, the authors analyze internal documentation data to share insights into how many universities in Austria have produced and/or used a MOOC on the iMooX platform since its launch in 2014. These findings provide a valuable measure of the current usage and monitoring of MOOCs and iMooX among Austrian higher education institutions. Overall, this research contributes to a better understanding of the current state of MOOCs and their integration within Austrian higher education.

Download full text files

  • emoocs2023_online_s77-84.pdfeng
    (883KB)

    SHA-512:83ebfc00838e0b3ea0fe5823b5e51b3e4d1697049ef01ed7e8ae4348a73d116576af936f56adcacc66dcef889ebca10b8f2ce4963f56c1eec5ef15c810d0d555

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Martin EbnerORCiDGND, Sarah EdelsbrunnerORCiD, Katharina Hohla-Sejkora, Silvia LippORCiD, Sandra SchönORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-622134
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-62213
Title of parent work (English):EMOOCs 2023 : Post-Covid Prospects for Massive Open Online Courses - Boost or Backlash?
Subtitle (English):analysis of performance agreements and activities at imoox
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Editor(s):Christoph Meinel, Stefanie Schweiger, Thomas Staubitz, Robert Conrad, Carlos Alario Hoyos, Martin Ebner, Susanna Sancassani, Agnieszka Żur, Christian Friedl, Sherif Halawa, Dilrukshi Gamage, Jeffrey Scott, May Kristine Jonson Carlon, Yves Deville, Michael Gaebel, Carlos Delgado Kloos, Karen von Schmieden
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/11/14
Publication year:2023
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Publishing institution:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Release date:2024/01/31
Tag:Digitale Bildung; Kursdesign; MOOC; Micro Degree; Online-Lehre; Onlinekurs; Onlinekurs-Produktion
digital education; e-learning; micro degree; micro-credential; online course creation; online course design; online teaching
Number of pages:8
First page:77
Last Page:84
RVK - Regensburg classification:ST 670
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Collection(s):Universität Potsdam / Sammelwerke (nicht fortlaufend) / EMOOCs 2023 / Beiträge
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.