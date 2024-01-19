An asynchronous cooperative leaning design in a Small Private Online Course (SPOC)

This short paper sets out to propose a novel and interesting learning design that facilitates for cooperative learning in which students do not conduct traditional group work in an asynchronous online education setting. This learning design will be explored in a Small Private Online Course (SPOC) among teachers and school managers at a teacher education. Such an approach can be made possible by applying specific criteria commonly used to define collaborative learning. Collaboration can be defined, among other things, as a structured way of working among students that includes elements of co-laboring. The cooperative learning design involves adapting various traditional collaborative learning approaches for use in an online learning environment. A critical component of this learning design is that students work on a self-defined case project related to their professional practices. Through an iterative process, students will receive ongoing feedback and formative assessments from instructors and follow students at specific points,

This short paper sets out to propose a novel and interesting learning design that facilitates for cooperative learning in which students do not conduct traditional group work in an asynchronous online education setting. This learning design will be explored in a Small Private Online Course (SPOC) among teachers and school managers at a teacher education. Such an approach can be made possible by applying specific criteria commonly used to define collaborative learning. Collaboration can be defined, among other things, as a structured way of working among students that includes elements of co-laboring. The cooperative learning design involves adapting various traditional collaborative learning approaches for use in an online learning environment. A critical component of this learning design is that students work on a self-defined case project related to their professional practices. Through an iterative process, students will receive ongoing feedback and formative assessments from instructors and follow students at specific points, meaning that co-constructing of knowledge and learning takes place as the SPOC progresses. This learning design can contribute to better learning experiences and outcomes for students, and be a valuable contribution to current research discussions on learning design in Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs).

