MOOC-based Personalized Learning Experience (Ple)

  This qualitative study explores the impact of Personalized Learning Experience (PLE) courses at a higher education institution from the perspective of undergraduate students. The PLE program requires students to take at least one of their elective courses in the form of MOOCs during their undergraduate studies. Drawing on interviews with six students across different faculties, the study identified four key themes that encapsulate the effects of PLE courses: (1) Certificate driven learning with a focus on occupation skill enhancement, (2) diverse course offerings to enhance personal and academic development, (3) learning flexibility, and (4) student satisfaction. The findings suggest that PLE courses offered through MOOC platforms allow students to broaden their academic horizons, gain valuable skills, and tailor their education to better align with their interests and goals. Furthermore, this study highlights the potential benefits of incorporating PLE courses in higher education institutions, emphasizing their role in promoting a more dynamic and student-centered learning environment.

Metadaten
Author details:Paker Doğu ÖzdemirORCiD, Burak Can BayerORCiD, Duygu Mercan, Gamze Buyurucu
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-622098
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-62209
Title of parent work (English):EMOOCs 2023 : Post-Covid Prospects for Massive Open Online Courses - Boost or Backlash?
Subtitle (English):an innovative approach to elective courses
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Editor(s):Christoph Meinel, Stefanie Schweiger, Thomas Staubitz, Robert Conrad, Carlos Alario Hoyos, Martin Ebner, Susanna Sancassani, Agnieszka Żur, Christian Friedl, Sherif Halawa, Dilrukshi Gamage, Jeffrey Scott, May Kristine Jonson Carlon, Yves Deville, Michael Gaebel, Carlos Delgado Kloos, Karen von Schmieden
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/11/14
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/01/19
Tag:Digitale Bildung; Kursdesign; MOOC; Micro Degree; Online-Lehre; Onlinekurs; Onlinekurs-Produktion
digital education; e-learning; micro degree; micro-credential; online course creation; online course design; online teaching
Number of pages:8
First page:59
Last Page:66
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
