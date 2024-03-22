Intersections between Jewish Studies and Habsburg Studies

Tim Corbett, Björn Siegel, Mirjam Thulin, Moritz Csáky, Klaus Hödl, Verena Kasper-Marienberg, Ilya Berkovich, Johannes Czakai, Alicja Maślak-Maciejewska, Martin Stechauner, Lida-Maria Dodou, Felicitas Heimann-Jelinek, Omar T. Nasr, Monika Halbinger, Magdaléna Jánošíková, Katrin Keßler, Anthony D. Kauders, Zora Piskačová, Rafael D. Arnold, Michael K. Schulz, Elena Shapira, Sean Sidky, Cheuk Him Ryan Sun, Hava Tirosh-Samuelson, Michelle Tusan, Susanne Weigand
- In the aftermath of the Shoah and the ostensible triumph of nationalism, it became common in historiography to relegate Jews to the position of the “eternal other” in a series of binaries: Christian/Jewish, Gentile/Jewish, European/Jewish, non-Jewish/Jewish, and so forth. For the longest time, these binaries remained characteristic of Jewish historiography, including in the Central European context. Assuming instead, as the more recent approaches in Habsburg studies do, that pluriculturalism was the basis of common experience in formerly Habsburg Central Europe, and accepting that no single “majority culture” existed, but rather hegemonies were imposed in certain contexts, then the often used binaries are misleading and conceal the complex and sometimes even paradoxical conditions that shaped Jewish life in the region before the Shoah.
The very complexity of Habsburg Central Europe both in synchronic and diachronic perspective precludes any singular historical narrative of “Habsburg Jewry,” and it is not the intention of thisIn the aftermath of the Shoah and the ostensible triumph of nationalism, it became common in historiography to relegate Jews to the position of the “eternal other” in a series of binaries: Christian/Jewish, Gentile/Jewish, European/Jewish, non-Jewish/Jewish, and so forth. For the longest time, these binaries remained characteristic of Jewish historiography, including in the Central European context. Assuming instead, as the more recent approaches in Habsburg studies do, that pluriculturalism was the basis of common experience in formerly Habsburg Central Europe, and accepting that no single “majority culture” existed, but rather hegemonies were imposed in certain contexts, then the often used binaries are misleading and conceal the complex and sometimes even paradoxical conditions that shaped Jewish life in the region before the Shoah.
The very complexity of Habsburg Central Europe both in synchronic and diachronic perspective precludes any singular historical narrative of “Habsburg Jewry,” and it is not the intention of this volume to offer an overview of “Habsburg Jewish history.” The selected articles in this volume illustrate instead how important it is to reevaluate categories, deconstruct historical narratives, and reconceptualize implemented approaches in specific geographic, temporal, and cultural contexts in order to gain a better understanding of the complex and pluricultural history of the Habsburg Empire and the region as a whole.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Tim CorbettGND, Björn SiegelORCiDGND, Mirjam ThulinGND, Moritz CsákyGND, Klaus HödlGND, Verena Kasper-MarienbergORCiDGND, Ilya BerkovichORCiDGND, Johannes CzakaiORCiDGND, Alicja Maślak-MaciejewskaORCiDGND, Martin StechaunerORCiD, Lida-Maria Dodou, Felicitas Heimann-JelinekGND, Omar T. Nasr, Monika HalbingerGND, Magdaléna Jánošíková, Katrin KeßlerGND, Anthony D. KaudersGND, Zora Piskačová, Rafael D. ArnoldORCiDGND, Michael K. SchulzGND, Elena Shapira, Sean Sidky, Cheuk Him Ryan Sun, Hava Tirosh-SamuelsonGND, Michelle TusanGND, Susanne Weigand
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-622072
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-62207
|ISBN:
|978-3-86956-574-3
|ISSN:
|1614-6492
|ISSN:
|1862-7684
|Title of parent work (English):
|PaRDeS : Journal of the Association for Jewish Studies in Germany
|Title of parent work (German):
|PaRDeS : Zeitschrift der Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien e. V.
|Publication series (Volume number):
|PaRDeS : Zeitschrift der Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien e.V. (29)
|Publisher:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Place of publishing:
|Potsdam
|Editor(s):
|Björn Siegel, Mirjam Thulin, Tim Corbett
|Publication type:
|Part of Periodical
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2024/03/22
|Publication year:
|2024
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Publishing institution:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Release date:
|2024/03/22
|Issue:
|29
|Number of pages:
|202
|RVK - Regensburg classification:
|BD 1680
|Organizational units:
|Extern / Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien e. V.
|DDC classification:
|2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion
|Collection(s):
|Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / PaRDeS : Zeitschrift der Vereinigung für Jüdische Studien e.V., ISSN 1862-7684
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International