MOOC in private Chinese universities
- This paper investigates private university students’ language learning activities in MOOC platforms and their attitude toward it. The study explores the development of MOOC use in Chinese private universities, with a focus on two modes: online et blended. We conducted empirical studies with students learning French and Japanese as a second foreign language, using questionnaires (N = 387) and interviews (N = 20) at a private university in Wuhan. Our results revealed that the majority of students used the MOOC platform more than twice a week and focused on the MOOC video, materials and assignments. However, we also found that students showed less interest in online communication (forums). Those who worked in the blended learning mode, especially Japanese learning students, had a more positive attitude toward MOOCs than other students.
|Wei Xue, Éric BruillardORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-621811
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-62181
|EMOOCs 2023 : Post-Covid Prospects for Massive Open Online Courses - Boost or Backlash?
|behavior and attitude of students learning foreign languages
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Potsdam
|Christoph Meinel, Stefanie Schweiger, Thomas Staubitz, Robert Conrad, Carlos Alario Hoyos, Martin Ebner, Susanna Sancassani, Agnieszka Żur, Christian Friedl, Sherif Halawa, Dilrukshi Gamage, Jeffrey Scott, May Kristine Jonson Carlon, Yves Deville, Michael Gaebel, Carlos Delgado Kloos, Karen von Schmieden
|Article
|English
|2023/11/14
|2023
|Universität Potsdam
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|2024/01/19
|Digitale Bildung; Kursdesign; MOOC; Micro Degree; Online-Lehre; Onlinekurs; Onlinekurs-Produktion
digital education; e-learning; micro degree; micro-credential; online course creation; online course design; online teaching
|9
|37
|45
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
