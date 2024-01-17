Schließen

What's in a name? The politics of name changes inside bureaucracy

  • In this article, we examine the effects of political change on name changes of units within central government ministries. We expect that changes regarding the policy position of a government will cause changes in the names of ministerial units. To this end we formulate hypotheses combining the politics of structural choice and theories of portfolio allocation to examine the effects of political changes at the cabinet level on the names of intra-ministerial units. We constructed a dataset containing more than 17,000 observations on name changes of ministerial units between 1980 and 2013 from the central governments of Germany, the Netherlands, and France. We regress a series of generalized estimating equations (GEE) with population averaging models for binary outcomes. Finding variations across the three political-bureaucratic systems, we overall report positive effects of governmental change and ideological positions on name changes within ministries.

Metadaten
Author details:Kutsal YesilkagitORCiD, Philippe BezesGND, Julia FleischerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/padm.12827
ISSN:0033-3298
ISSN:1467-9299
Title of parent work (English):Public administration
Publisher:Wiley-Blackwell
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/01/07
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/01/17
Volume:100
Issue:4
Number of pages:16
First page:1091
Last Page:1106
Funding institution:Agence Nationale de la Recherche [13-ORAR-004-01, ORA PLus]; Deutsche; Forschungsgemeinschaft [FL 690/3-1]; Nederlandse Organisatie voor; Wetenschappelijk Onderzoek [464-13-113]
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften
Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

