The politics of government reorganization in Western Europe

  • The reorganization of governments is crucial for parties to express their policy preferences once they reach office. Yet these activities are not confined to the direct aftermath of general elections or to wide-ranging structural reforms. Instead, governments reorganize and adjust their machinery of government all the time. This paper aims to assess these structural choices with a particular focus at the core of the state, comparing four Western European democracies (Germany, France, the Netherlands, and United Kingdom) from 1980 to 2013. Our empirical analysis shows that stronger shifts in cabinets' ideological profiles in the short- and long-term as well as the units' proximity to political executives yield significant effects. In contrast, Conservative governments, commonly regarded as key promoters of reorganizing governments, are not significant for the likelihood of structural change. We discuss the effects of this politics of government reorganization for different research debates assessing the inner workings of governments.

Metadaten
Author details:Julia FleischerORCiDGND, Philippe BezesGND, Oliver JamesGND, Kutsal YesilkagitGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/gove.12670
ISSN:0952-1895
ISSN:1468-0491
Title of parent work (English):Governance : an international journal of policy and administration and institutions
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/02/01
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/01/16
Volume:36
Issue:1
Number of pages:20
First page:255
Last Page:274
Funding institution:Agence Nationale de la Recherche [ANR-13-ORAR-0004-01]; Deutsche; Forschungsgemeinschaft [FL 690/3-1]; Economic and Social Research; Council [ES/M000869/1]; Nederlandse Organisatie voor Wetenschappelijk; Onderzoek [464-13-113]
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften
Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

