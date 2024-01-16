Schließen

Student internships and employment opportunities after graduation

  • Internships during tertiary education have become substantially more common over the past decades in many industrialised countries. This study examines the impact of a voluntary intra-curricular internship experience during university studies on the probability of being invited to a job interview. To estimate a causal relationship, we conducted a randomised field experiment in which we sent 1248 fictitious, but realistic, resumes to real job openings. We find that applicants with internship experience have, on average, a 12.6% higher probability of being invited to a job interview.

Metadaten
Author details:By Stijn Baert, Brecht NeytGND, Thomas SiedlerORCiDGND, Ilse Tobback, Dieter Verhaest
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.econedurev.2021.102141
ISSN:0272-7757
Title of parent work (English):Economics of education review
Subtitle (English):a field experiment
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/06/11
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/01/16
Tag:field experiment; hiring; human capital; internship; signalling
Volume:83
Article number:102141
Number of pages:11
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

