Benzylic fluorination induced by a charge-transfer complex with a solvent-dependent selectivity switch

  • We present a divergent strategy for the fluorination of phenylacetic acid derivatives that is induced by a charge-transfer complex between Selectfluor and 4-(dimethylamino)pyridine. A comprehensive investigation of the conditions revealed a critical role of the solvent on the reaction outcome. In the presence of water, decarboxylative fluorination through a single-electron oxidation is dominant. Non-aqueous conditions result in the clean formation of alpha-fluoro-alpha-arylcarboxylic acids.

