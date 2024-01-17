Do internships pay off?
- We study the causal effect of student internship experience in firms on earnings later in life. We use mandatory firm internships at German universities as an instrument for doing a firm internship while attending university. Employing longitudinal data from graduate surveys, we find positive and significant earnings returns of about 6 percent in both ordinary least squares (OLS) and instrumental variables (IV) regressions. The positive returns are particularly pronounced for individuals and areas of study that are characterized by a weak labor market orientation. The empirical findings show that graduates who completed a firm internship face a lower risk of unemployment during the first year of their careers, suggesting a smoother transition to the labor market.
|Author details:
|Shushanik MargaryanORCiDGND, Nils SaniterGND, Mathias Schumann, Thomas SiedlerORCiDGND
|Title of parent work (English):
|Journal of human resources
|Subtitle (English):
|the effects of student internships on earnings
|Date of first publication:
|2022/07/01
|Publication year:
|2022
