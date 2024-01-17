Schließen

Do internships pay off?

  • We study the causal effect of student internship experience in firms on earnings later in life. We use mandatory firm internships at German universities as an instrument for doing a firm internship while attending university. Employing longitudinal data from graduate surveys, we find positive and significant earnings returns of about 6 percent in both ordinary least squares (OLS) and instrumental variables (IV) regressions. The positive returns are particularly pronounced for individuals and areas of study that are characterized by a weak labor market orientation. The empirical findings show that graduates who completed a firm internship face a lower risk of unemployment during the first year of their careers, suggesting a smoother transition to the labor market.

Metadaten
Author details:Shushanik MargaryanORCiDGND, Nils SaniterGND, Mathias Schumann, Thomas SiedlerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3368/jhr.57.4.0418-9460R2
ISSN:0022-166X
ISSN:1548-8004
Title of parent work (English):Journal of human resources
Subtitle (English):the effects of student internships on earnings
Publisher:University of Wisconsin Press
Place of publishing:Madison
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/07/01
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/01/17
Volume:57
Issue:4
Number of pages:34
First page:1242
Last Page:1275
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Referiert

