Reformen bei Elterngeld und Ehegattensplitting könnten gleichstellungspolitische Impulse setzen Reforms of parental leave benefits and the taxation of married couples could enhance gender equality

Katharina Wrohlich Germany is characterised by large gender gaps in the labour market. Both the gender pay gap as well as the gender gap in working hours are among the highest in Europe. Family policy reforms such as increasing the parental leave period that is ear-marked for fathers as well as reducing the high marginal tax rates for secondary earners resulting from the joint taxation of married couples with full income splitting (“Ehegattensplitting”) could help to mitigate the existing gender gaps in the labour market. These reforms are also paramount due to the increasing labour scarcity stemming from the demographic change.