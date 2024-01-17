SOEP-LEE2
- This article presents the new linked employee-employer study of the Socio-Economic Panel (SOEP-LEE2), which offers new research opportunities for various academic fields. In particular, the study contains two waves of an employer survey for persons in dependent work that is also linkable to the SOEP, a large representative German annual household panel (SOEP-LEE2-Core). Moreover, SOEP-LEE2 includes two waves of self-employed surveys based on self-employed in the SOEP-Core (SOEP-LEE2-Self-employed) and three additional representative employer surveys, independent of the SOEP in terms of sampling employers (SOEP-LEE2-Compare). Survey topics include digitalisation and cybersecurity, human capital formation, COVID-19, and human resource management. Here, we describe the content, survey design, and comparability of the different datasets in the SOEP-LEE2 to potential users in different disciplines of research.
|Wenzel MatiaskeORCiDGND, Torben Dall SchmidtORCiDGND, Christoph HalbmeierGND, Martina MaasGND, Doris HoltmannGND, Carsten SchröderORCiDGND, Tamara Böhm, Stefan Liebig, Alexander S. KritikosORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1515/jbnst-2023-0031
|0021-4027
|2366-049X
|Jahrbücher für Nationalökonomie und Statistik
|Subtitle (English):
|linking surveys on employees to employers in Germany
|De Gruyter Oldenbourg
|Berlin
|Article
|English
|2023/07/25
|2023
|2024/01/17
|SOEP; SOEP-LEE2; employment relations; human resource management; linked employee- employer data; survey design
|243
|14
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 31 Statistiken / 310 Sammlungen allgemeiner Statistiken
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
|Referiert
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International