Schließen

SOEP-LEE2

  • This article presents the new linked employee-employer study of the Socio-Economic Panel (SOEP-LEE2), which offers new research opportunities for various academic fields. In particular, the study contains two waves of an employer survey for persons in dependent work that is also linkable to the SOEP, a large representative German annual household panel (SOEP-LEE2-Core). Moreover, SOEP-LEE2 includes two waves of self-employed surveys based on self-employed in the SOEP-Core (SOEP-LEE2-Self-employed) and three additional representative employer surveys, independent of the SOEP in terms of sampling employers (SOEP-LEE2-Compare). Survey topics include digitalisation and cybersecurity, human capital formation, COVID-19, and human resource management. Here, we describe the content, survey design, and comparability of the different datasets in the SOEP-LEE2 to potential users in different disciplines of research.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Wenzel MatiaskeORCiDGND, Torben Dall SchmidtORCiDGND, Christoph HalbmeierGND, Martina MaasGND, Doris HoltmannGND, Carsten SchröderORCiDGND, Tamara Böhm, Stefan Liebig, Alexander S. KritikosORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1515/jbnst-2023-0031
ISSN:0021-4027
ISSN:2366-049X
Title of parent work (German):Jahrbücher für Nationalökonomie und Statistik
Subtitle (English):linking surveys on employees to employers in Germany
Publisher:De Gruyter Oldenbourg
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/07/25
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/01/17
Tag:SOEP; SOEP-LEE2; employment relations; human resource management; linked employee- employer data; survey design
Volume:243
Number of pages:14
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 31 Statistiken / 310 Sammlungen allgemeiner Statistiken
3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.