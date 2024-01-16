The development of seeds in angiosperms starts with a complex process of double fertilization, involving the fusion of the maternal egg cell and central cell with two paternal sperm cells. This gives rise to the embryo and the nourishing endosperm, which are then enclosed by the seed coat, derived from the maternal integuments. The growth of the seed coat in Arabidopsis thaliana (Arabidopsis) is actively inhibited before fertilization by epigenetic regulators known as Polycomb Group (PcG) proteins. These proteins deposit a repressive histone mark called H3K27me3, which must be removed to enable seed coat formation. In this thesis, I explored the mechanism of removal of H3K27me3 marks from the integument cells following fertilization, which allows for seed coat formation. We hypothesized that this removal should be primarily facilitated by histone demethylases from the JMJ family and potentially influenced by the plant hormones Brassinosteroids (BRs). This hypothesis was supported by the expression patterns of the JMJ protein REF6 and

The development of seeds in angiosperms starts with a complex process of double fertilization, involving the fusion of the maternal egg cell and central cell with two paternal sperm cells. This gives rise to the embryo and the nourishing endosperm, which are then enclosed by the seed coat, derived from the maternal integuments. The growth of the seed coat in Arabidopsis thaliana (Arabidopsis) is actively inhibited before fertilization by epigenetic regulators known as Polycomb Group (PcG) proteins. These proteins deposit a repressive histone mark called H3K27me3, which must be removed to enable seed coat formation. In this thesis, I explored the mechanism of removal of H3K27me3 marks from the integument cells following fertilization, which allows for seed coat formation. We hypothesized that this removal should be primarily facilitated by histone demethylases from the JMJ family and potentially influenced by the plant hormones Brassinosteroids (BRs). This hypothesis was supported by the expression patterns of the JMJ protein REF6 and of BR related genes, which are specifically expressed in the integuments and in the seed coat. Moreover, mutations in both these pathways lead to developmental defects, such as reduced ovule viability and delayed seed coat growth. Our research provides evidence suggesting that BR signalling is likely involved in recruiting JMJ-type histone demethylases to target loci responsible for seed coat growth. Moreover, we have discovered an additional pathway through which BRs regulate seed coat development, independent of their influence on H3K27me3 marks. This finding emphasizes the diverse roles of BRs in coordinating seed development, extending beyond their well-known involvement in plant growth and development. Furthermore, I explored the role of another epigenetic mark, DNA methylation, in fertilization-independent (or autonomous) seed formation in Arabidopsis. For this, we utilized epigenetic Recombinant Inbred Lines (epiRILs) and thus identified an epigenetic Quantitative Trait Locus (epiQTL) on chromosome II, potentially responsible for the larger autonomous seed size observed in DNA methylation mutants. Overall, this thesis significantly enhances our comprehension of the intricate relationship between epigenetic modifications, hormonal signaling, and plant reproductive processes. It offers valuable insights into the genetic mechanisms governing both sexual and asexual seed formation, while also presenting potential avenues for the engineer of advantageous traits in agricultural crops.

