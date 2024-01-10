Schließen

A sustainable development pathway for climate action within the UN 2030 Agenda

  Ambitious climate policies, as well as economic development, education, technological progress and less resource-intensive lifestyles, are crucial elements for progress towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). However, using an integrated modelling framework covering 56 indicators or proxies across all 17 SDGs, we show that they are insufficient to reach the targets. An additional sustainable development package, including international climate finance, progressive redistribution of carbon pricing revenues, sufficient and healthy nutrition and improved access to modern energy, enables a more comprehensive sustainable development pathway. We quantify climate and SDG outcomes, showing that these interventions substantially boost progress towards many aspects of the UN Agenda 2030 and simultaneously facilitate reaching ambitious climate targets. Nonetheless, several important gaps remain; for example, with respect to the eradication of extreme poverty (180 million people remaining in 2030). These gaps can be closed by 2050 for many SDGs while also respecting the 1.5 °C target and several other planetary boundaries.

Metadaten
Author details:Bjoern SoergelORCiD, Elmar KrieglerORCiD, Isabelle Weindl, Sebastian RaunerORCiD, Alois Dirnaichner, Constantin RuheORCiD, Matthias HofmannORCiD, Nico BauerORCiDGND, Christoph BertramORCiD, Benjamin Leon Bodirsky, Marian Leimbach, Julia Leininger, Antoine Levesque, Gunnar LudererORCiDGND, Michaja PehlORCiD, Christopher WingensORCiD, Lavinia BaumstarkORCiD, Felicitas Beier, Jan Philipp DietrichORCiD, Florian HumpenöderORCiDGND, Patrick von JeetzeORCiD, David Klein, Johannes KochORCiD, Robert PietzckerORCiD, Jessica StreflerORCiD, Hermann Lotze-CampenORCiD, Alexander PoppORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41558-021-01098-3
ISSN:1758-678X
ISSN:1758-6798
Title of parent work (English):Nature climate change
Publisher:Nature Publishing Group
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/08/02
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/01/10
Tag:climate-change mitigation; climate-change policy; socioeconomic scenarios; sustainability
Volume:11
Issue:8
Number of pages:9
First page:656
Last Page:664
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

