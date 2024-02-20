Organic-inorganic hybrids based on P3HT and mesoporous silicon for thermoelectric applications
Organisch-anorganische Hybride basierend auf P3HT und porösem Silizium für thermoelektrische Anwendungen
This thesis presents a comprehensive study on synthesis, structure and thermoelectric transport properties of organic-inorganic hybrids based on P3HT and porous silicon. The effect of embedding polymer in silicon pores on the electrical and thermal transport is studied. Morphological studies confirm successful polymer infiltration and diffusion doping with roughly 50% of the pore space occupied by conjugated polymer. Synchrotron diffraction experiments reveal no specific ordering of the polymer inside the pores. P3HT-pSi hybrids show improved electrical transport by five orders of magnitude compared to porous silicon and power factor values comparable or exceeding other P3HT-inorganic hybrids. The analysis suggests different transport mechanisms in both materials. In pSi, the transport mechanism relates to a Meyer-Neldel compansation rule. The analysis of hybrids' data using the power law in Kang-Snyder model suggests that a doped polymer mainly provides charge carriers to the pSi matrix, similar to the behavior of a doped semiconductor. Heavily suppressed thermal transport in porous silicon is treated with a modified Landauer/Lundstrom model and effective medium theories, which reveal that pSi agrees well with the Kirkpatrick model with a 68% percolation threshold. Thermal conductivities of hybrids show an increase compared to the empty pSi but the overall thermoelectric figure of merit ZT of P3HT-pSi hybrid exceeds both pSi and P3HT as well as bulk Si.
Diese Arbeit präsentiert eine umfassende Studie über Synthese, Struktur und thermoelektrische Transporteigenschaften von organisch-anorganischen Hybriden basierend auf P3HT und porösem Silizium. Es wird die Auswirkung der Einbettung von Polymerin Siliziumporen auf den elektrischen und thermischen Transport untersucht. Morphologische Studien bestätigen eine erfolgreiche Polymerinfiltration und Diffusionsdotierung, wobei etwa 50% des Porenraums mit konjugiertem Polymer gefüllt sind. Synchrotronexperimente zeigen keine spezifische Ordnung des Polymers innerhalb der Poren. P3HT-pSi-Hybride zeigen einen um fünf Größenordnungen verbesserten elektrischen Transport im Vergleich zu porösem Silizium und sogenannte Powerfaktoren, die mit anderen P3HT-anorganischen Hybriden vergleichbar sind oder diese übertreffen. Die Analyse lässt auf unterschiedliche Transportmechanismen in beiden Materialien schließen. In pSi bezieht sich der Transportmechanismus auf eine Meyer-Neldel-{Kompensa\-tionsregel}. Die Analyse der Hybriddaten unter Verwendung des Potenzgesetzes im Kang-Snyder-Modell legt nahe, dass ein dotiertes Polymer hauptsächlich Ladungsträger für die pSi-Matrix bereitstellt, ähnlich dem Verhalten eines {dotier\-ten} Halbleiters. Der stark unterdrückte Wärmetransport in porösem Silizium wird mit einem modifizierten Landauer/Lundstrom-Modell und Effektivmediumtheorien behandelt, die zeigen, dass pSi mit einem Perkolationsschwellenwert von 68% gut mit dem Kirkpatrick-Modell übereinstimmt. Die {Wärmeleitfähigkei\-ten} von Hybriden zeigen einen Anstieg im Vergleich zum leeren pSi, aber der gesamte thermoelektrische Gütefaktor ZT des P3HT-pSi-Hybrids übertrifft sowohl pSi und P3HT als auch den von Bulk-Si.
|Natalia Gostkowska-LeknerORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-620475
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-62047
|Klaus HabichtORCiDGND, Patrick HuberORCiDGND, Oliver RaderORCiDGND
|Klaus Habicht, Patrick Huber, Oliver Rader
|Doctoral Thesis
|English
|2024
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2023/12/11
|2024/02/20
|Energie; Physik; Thermoelektrizität; organisch-anorganische Hybride
energy; organic-inorganic hybrids; physics; thermoelectricity
|121
|Extern
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International