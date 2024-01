As part of an exploratory research approach a concept for science communication was developed and evaluated for a research training group that focuses on photochemical processes. The increasing demand for science communication by politics justifies this approach. Furthermore, for future scientists the communication of their own research is demanded to be an integrative part of good scientific practice. To prepare young researchers for the upcoming task at an early stage, science communication is also required in research associations. Hence, a preliminary study was conducted to first investigate the requirements of a science communication concept by evaluating doctoral students’ attitudes towards science communication and their communication skills using a questionnaire comprising closed questions. Moreover, science communication types where derived from the data. Based on these results multiple science communication measures that differ in the conception, the recipients, the form of the communication and their content were

As part of an exploratory research approach a concept for science communication was developed and evaluated for a research training group that focuses on photochemical processes. The increasing demand for science communication by politics justifies this approach. Furthermore, for future scientists the communication of their own research is demanded to be an integrative part of good scientific practice. To prepare young researchers for the upcoming task at an early stage, science communication is also required in research associations. Hence, a preliminary study was conducted to first investigate the requirements of a science communication concept by evaluating doctoral students’ attitudes towards science communication and their communication skills using a questionnaire comprising closed questions. Moreover, science communication types where derived from the data. Based on these results multiple science communication measures that differ in the conception, the recipients, the form of the communication and their content were developed. With reference to the content of the graduate program an experiment and the accompanying material for teaching was designed. It can be used in schools and extracurricular learning settings. Subsequently, the teaching unit was implemented into one measure. Depending on the requirements of each science communication measure for the doctoral students the measures were complemented by preparatory workshops. Through a semi-open pre-post questionnaire, the impact of the science communication measures and the associated workshops on the doctoral students’ self-efficacy was evaluated. Also, conclusions about how the perception of their own communication skills changed as a result of the intervention could be drawn. The results suggest that the individual science communication measures affect the different types in various ways. It is likely that depending on one’s assessment of communication skills, there are different funding needs that can be addressed through dedicated measures. In this way, a generally applicable strategy which promotes individual science communication skills in a scientific research association will be proposed.

…