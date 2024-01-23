Untersuchungen zur Evolution der 15-Lipoxygenase (ALOX15) bei Säugetieren und funktionelle Charakterisierung von Knock-in-Mäusen mit humanisierter Reaktionsspezifität der 15-Lipoxygenase-2 (Alox15b)
Studies on the evolution of 15-lipoxygenase (ALOX15) in mammals and functional characterization of Knock-in mice with humanized reaction specificity of 15-lipoxygenase-2 (Alox15b)
Arachidonsäurelipoxygenasen (ALOX-Isoformen) sind Lipid-peroxidierenden Enzyme, die bei der Zelldifferenzierung und bei der Pathogenese verschiedener Erkrankungen bedeutsam sind. Im menschlichen Genom gibt es sechs funktionelle ALOX-Gene, die als Einzelkopiegene vorliegen. Für jedes humane ALOX-Gen gibt es ein orthologes Mausgen. Obwohl sich die sechs humanen ALOX-Isoformen strukturell sehr ähnlich sind, unterscheiden sich ihre funktionellen Eigenschaften deutlich voneinander. In der vorliegenden Arbeit wurden vier unterschiedliche Fragestellungen zum Vorkommen, zur biologischen Rolle und zur Evolutionsabhängigkeit der enzymatischen Eigenschaften von Säugetier-ALOX-Isoformen untersucht: 1) Spitzhörnchen (Tupaiidae) sind evolutionär näher mit dem Menschen verwandt als Nagetiere und wurden deshalb als Alternativmodelle für die Untersuchung menschlicher Erkrankungen vorgeschlagen. In dieser Arbeit wurde erstmals der Arachidonsäurestoffwechsel von Spitzhörnchen untersucht. Dabei wurde festgestellt, dass im Genom von Tupaia belangeri vier unterschiedliche ALOX15-Gene vorkommen und die Enzyme sich hinsichtlich ihrer katalytischen Eigenschaften ähneln. Diese genomische Vielfalt, die weder beim Menschen noch bei Mäusen vorhanden ist, erschwert die funktionellen Untersuchungen zur biologischen Rolle des ALOX15-Weges. Damit scheint Tupaia belangeri kein geeigneteres Tiermodel für die Untersuchung des ALOX15-Weges des Menschen zu sein. 2) Entsprechend der Evolutionshypothese können Säugetier-ALOX15-Orthologe in Arachidonsäure-12-lipoxygenierende- und Arachidonsäure-15-lipoxygenierende Enzyme eingeteilt werden. Dabei exprimieren Säugetierspezies, die einen höheren Evolutionsgrad als Gibbons aufweisen, Arachidonsäure-15-lipoxygenierende ALOX15-Orthologe, während evolutionär weniger weit entwickelte Säugetiere Arachidonsäure-12 lipoxygenierende Enzyme besitzen. In dieser Arbeit wurden elf neue ALOX15-Orthologe als rekombinante Proteine exprimiert und funktionell charakterisiert. Die erhaltenen Ergebnisse fügen sich widerspruchsfrei in die Evolutionshypothese ein und verbreitern deren experimentelle Basis. Die experimentellen Daten bestätigen auch das Triadenkonzept. 3) Da humane und murine ALOX15B-Orthologe unterschiedliche funktionelle Eigenschaften aufweisen, können Ergebnisse aus murinen Krankheitsmodellen zur biologischen Rolle der ALOX15B nicht direkt auf den Menschen übertragen werden. Um die ALOX15B-Orthologen von Maus und Mensch funktionell einander anzugleichen, wurden im Rahmen der vorliegenden Arbeit Knock-in Mäuse durch die In vivo Mutagenese mittels CRISPR/Cas9-Technik hergestellt. Diese exprimieren eine humanisierte Mutante (Doppelmutation von Tyrosin603Asparaginsäure+Histidin604Valin) der murinen Alox15b. Diese Mäuse waren lebens- und fortpflanzungsfähig, zeigten aber geschlechtsspezifische Unterschiede zu ausgekreuzten Wildtyp-Kontrolltieren im Rahmen ihre Individualentwicklung. 4) In vorhergehenden Untersuchungen zur Rolle der ALOX15B in Rahmen der Entzündungsreaktion wurde eine antiinflammatorische Wirkung des Enzyms postuliert. In der vorliegenden Arbeit wurde untersucht, ob eine Humanisierung der murinen Alox15b die Entzündungsreaktion in zwei verschiedenen murinen Entzündungsmodellen beeinflusst. Eine Humanisierung der murinen Alox15b führte zu einer verstärkten Ausbildung von Entzündungssymptomen im induzierten Dextran-Natrium-Sulfat-Kolitismodell. Im Gegensatz dazu bewirkte die Humanisierung der Alox15b eine Abschwächung der Entzündungssymptome im Freund'schen Adjuvans Pfotenödemmodell. Diese Daten deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Rolle der ALOX15B in verschiedenen Entzündungsmodellen unterscheidet.
Arachidonic acid lipoxygenases (ALOX-isoforms) are lipid peroxidizing enzymes that have been implicated in cell differentiation and in the pathogenesis of different diseases. In the human genome six different ALOX genes have been identified and all of them occur as single copy genes. For each human ALOX gene an ortholog exists in the mouse genome. Although human and mouse ALOX orthologs share a high degree of structural similarity ALOX15 and ALOX15B orthologs exhibit distinct functional characteristics. In the present study addressed four different questions on the occurrence, the biological role and enzyme evolution of mammalian ALOX15 and ALOX15B orthologs. 1) Tupaiidae are more closely related to humans than rodents and therefore these mammals have frequently been suggested as better animal models than mice for investigations into patho-physiological basis of human diseases. This work explored for the first time the arachidonic acid metabolism of a Tupaiidae representative (Tupaia belangeri) and found that this mammal carries four distinct ALOX15 genes in its genome. The enzymes encoded by these four genes share a high degree of functional similarity but the observed genomic multiplicity, which is neither present in mice nor in humans, makes studies into the biological role of ALOX15 orthologs more complex. Thus, Tupaia belangeri is not more suitable than mice for investigations into the biological role of mammalian ALOX15 orthologs since loss-of-function studies on one ALOX15 ortholog may easily be compensated by upregulation of an orthologous gene. 2) According to the Evolutionary Hypothesis mammalian ALOX15 orthologs can be subdivided into arachidonic acid 12-lipoxygenating and arachidonic acid 15-lipoxygenating enzymes. Mammalian species, which are ranked above gibbons express arachidonic acid 15 lipoxygenating ALOX15 orthologs. In contrast mammals ranked below gibbons express arachidonic acid 12-lipoxygenating enzymes. In this study the ALOX15 orthologs of eleven different mammals expressed as recombinant proteins and characterized their functional properties. The results of these experiments were consistent with the Evolutionary Hypothesis and put this theory on a broader experimental basis. Moreover, the obtained in vitro mutagenesis data indicate that the novel enzymes follow Triad Concept. 3) Since human and mouse ALOX15B orthologs exhibit different functional properties, conclusion drawn in mouse models of human diseases may be misleading. To make human and mouse ALOX15B orthologs more like each other were generated Alox15b knock-in mice, which express the humanized Tyr603Asp+His604Val double mutant of mouse Alox15b instead of the endogenous wildtype enzyme employing the CRISPR/Cas9 in vivo mutagenesis strategy. These Alox15b-KI mice are viable, reproduce normally but exhibit gender-specific differences to outbred wildtype control animals when the bodyweight kinetics during adolescence and early adulthood were followed. 4) In previous studies an anti-inflammatory role of ALOX15B in the pathogenesis of inflammation has been suggested. Here we explored whether functional humanization of mouse Alox15b impacts the severity of inflammatory symptoms in two mouse inflammation models. In the dextran-sodium sulfate colitis model humanization of mouse Alox15b induced more severe inflammatory symptoms. In contrast, humanization of this enzyme protected mice in the Freund's complete adjuvants induced paw edema model. Taken together, these data suggest that the patho-physiological roles of Alox15b may vary depending on the type of the animal inflammation model used.
|Marjann SchäferORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-620340
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-62034
|Gerhard PüschelORCiDGND, Hartmut KühnGND, Andreas KoeberleORCiDGND
|Gerhard Püschel, Hartmut Kühn
|Doctoral Thesis
|German
|2024
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2023/12/13
|2024/01/23
|Knock in Mäuse; Lipoxygenase; Pfotenödem Mausmodell; enzymatische Reaktionsspezifität
ALOX15B; DSS-Colitis; Tupaia belangeri; mammalian ALOX15 orthologs
|XVII, 280
|Extern
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|92-XX BIOLOGY AND OTHER NATURAL SCIENCES
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz