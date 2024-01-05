Schließen

Investigating the role of differential biotic production on carbonate geometries through stratigraphic forward modelling and sensitivity analysis

  • The geometry of carbonate platforms reflects the interaction of several factors. However, the impact of carbonate-producing organisms has been poorly investigated so far. This study applies stratigraphic forward modelling (SFM) and sensitivity analysis to examine, referenced to the Miocene Llucmajor Platform, the effect of changes of dominant biotic production in the oligophotic and euphotic zones on platform geometry. Our results show that the complex interplay of carbonate production rates, bathymetry and variations in accommodation space control the platform geometry. The main driver of progradation is the oligophotic production of rhodalgal sediments during the lowstands. This study demonstrates that platform geometry and internal architecture varies significantly according to the interaction of the predominant carbonate-producing biotas. The input parameters for this study are based on well-understood Miocene carbonate biotas with characteristic euphotic, oligophotic and photo-independent carbonate production in which it isThe geometry of carbonate platforms reflects the interaction of several factors. However, the impact of carbonate-producing organisms has been poorly investigated so far. This study applies stratigraphic forward modelling (SFM) and sensitivity analysis to examine, referenced to the Miocene Llucmajor Platform, the effect of changes of dominant biotic production in the oligophotic and euphotic zones on platform geometry. Our results show that the complex interplay of carbonate production rates, bathymetry and variations in accommodation space control the platform geometry. The main driver of progradation is the oligophotic production of rhodalgal sediments during the lowstands. This study demonstrates that platform geometry and internal architecture varies significantly according to the interaction of the predominant carbonate-producing biotas. The input parameters for this study are based on well-understood Miocene carbonate biotas with characteristic euphotic, oligophotic and photo-independent carbonate production in which it is crucial that each carbonate-producing class is modelled explicitly within the simulation run and not averaged with a single carbonate production-depth profile. This is important in subsurface exploration studies based on stratigraphic forward models where the overall platform geometry may be approximated through calibration runs, and constrained by seismic surveys and wellbores. However, the internal architecture is likely to be oversimplified without an in-depth understanding of the target carbonate system and a transfer to forward modelling parameters.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Timothy Oluwatobi TellaORCiDGND, Gerd WinterleitnerORCiD, Maria MuttiORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1144/petgeo2021-053
ISSN:1354-0793
ISSN:2041-496X
Title of parent work (English):Petroleum geoscience
Subtitle (English):the Llucmajor example
Publisher:Geological Soc. Publ. House
Place of publishing:Bath
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/04/04
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/01/05
Volume:28
Issue:2
Article number:petgeo2021-053
Number of pages:20
Funding institution:Petroleum Technology Development Fund [18/GFC/PHD/062]; German Academic; Exchange Service [91717314]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.