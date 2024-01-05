Schließen

Excited-state exchange interaction in NiO determined by high-resolution resonant inelastic x-ray scattering at the Ni M2,3 edges

  • The electronic and magnetic excitations of bulk NiO have been determined using the 3A2g to 3T2g crystal-field transition at the Ni M2,3 edges with resonant inelastic x-ray scattering at 66.3- and 67.9-eV photon energies and 33-meV spectral resolution. Unambiguous assignment of the high-energy side of this state to a spin-flip satellite is achieved. We extract an effective exchange field of 89±4 meV in the 3T2g excited final state from empirical two-peak spin-flip model. The experimental data is found consistent with crystal-field model calculations using exchange fields of 60–100 meV. Full agreement with crystal-field multiplet calculations is achieved for the incident photon energy dependence of line shapes. The lower exchange parameter in the excited state as compared to the ground-state value of 120 meV is discussed in terms of the modification of the orbital occupancy (electronic effects) and of the structural dynamics: (A) With pure electronic effects, the lower exchange energy is attributed to the reduction in effective hoppingThe electronic and magnetic excitations of bulk NiO have been determined using the 3A2g to 3T2g crystal-field transition at the Ni M2,3 edges with resonant inelastic x-ray scattering at 66.3- and 67.9-eV photon energies and 33-meV spectral resolution. Unambiguous assignment of the high-energy side of this state to a spin-flip satellite is achieved. We extract an effective exchange field of 89±4 meV in the 3T2g excited final state from empirical two-peak spin-flip model. The experimental data is found consistent with crystal-field model calculations using exchange fields of 60–100 meV. Full agreement with crystal-field multiplet calculations is achieved for the incident photon energy dependence of line shapes. The lower exchange parameter in the excited state as compared to the ground-state value of 120 meV is discussed in terms of the modification of the orbital occupancy (electronic effects) and of the structural dynamics: (A) With pure electronic effects, the lower exchange energy is attributed to the reduction in effective hopping integral. (B) With no electronic effects, we use the S = 1 Heisenberg model of antiferromagnetism to derive a second-nearest-neighbor exchange constant J2 = 14.8±0.6 meV. Based on the linear correlation between J2 and the lattice parameter from pressure-dependent experiments, an upper limit of 2% local Ni-O bond elongation during the femtosecond scattering duration is derived.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Chun-Yu LiuORCiD, Kari RuotsalainenORCiD, Karl BauerORCiD, Régis DeckerORCiD, Annette PietzschORCiD, Alexander FöhlischORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevB.106.035104
ISSN:2469-9950
ISSN:2469-9969
Title of parent work (English):Physical review : B, Condensed matter and materials physics
Publisher:American Physical Society
Place of publishing:Ridge, NY
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/07/05
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/01/05
Volume:106
Issue:3
Article number:035104
Number of pages:7
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

