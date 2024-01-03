Schließen

State of global land regulation inadequate to control biofuel land-use-change emissions

  • Under current land-use regulation, carbon dioxide emissions from biofuel production exceed those from fossil diesel combustion. Therefore, international agreements need to ensure the effective and globally comprehensive protection of natural land before modern bioenergy can effectively contribute to achieving carbon neutrality.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Leon MerfortORCiD, Nico BauerORCiD, Florian HumpenöderORCiDGND, David Klein, Jessica StreflerORCiD, Alexander PoppORCiDGND, Gunnar LudererORCiDGND, Elmar KrieglerORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41558-023-01711-7
ISSN:1758-678X
ISSN:1758-6798
Title of parent work (English):Nature climate change
Publisher:Nature Publ. Group
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/06/26
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/01/03
Tag:agriculture; climate-change mitigation; energy policy; energy supply and demand; environmental economics
Volume:13
Issue:7
Number of pages:3
First page:610
Last Page:612
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.