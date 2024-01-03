Limiting systemic risks is an essential part of the new international financial market regulation. The purpose was not only to break the interconnectedness of banks, but also to reduce the link between public finances and the solvency of national banking systems (the so-called sovereign-bank diabolic loop). This article examines the development of sovereign exposures in the bank balance sheets of the euro countries and the Eurosystem over time and the resulting risks to financial stability. To this end, the determinants of the risk network are analysed both theoretically and empirically. The fiscal capacity of the euro countries is checked on the basis of various factors such as the debt ratio, the current account balance and the credit-GDP gap; the structures of the banking systems in the euro area are then examined. Specifically, total private and public debt, the consolidated banking balance sheet total and the liabilities contained therein as well as the share of the banking sector in gross value added in relation to economic

Limiting systemic risks is an essential part of the new international financial market regulation. The purpose was not only to break the interconnectedness of banks, but also to reduce the link between public finances and the solvency of national banking systems (the so-called sovereign-bank diabolic loop). This article examines the development of sovereign exposures in the bank balance sheets of the euro countries and the Eurosystem over time and the resulting risks to financial stability. To this end, the determinants of the risk network are analysed both theoretically and empirically. The fiscal capacity of the euro countries is checked on the basis of various factors such as the debt ratio, the current account balance and the credit-GDP gap; the structures of the banking systems in the euro area are then examined. Specifically, total private and public debt, the consolidated banking balance sheet total and the liabilities contained therein as well as the share of the banking sector in gross value added in relation to economic output are evaluated. NPE holdings in bank balance sheets as well as the yields on government bonds issued and the associated CDS spreads are also analysed. Moreover, concentration, leverage ratio, liquidity ratios and country-specific differences in the type and maturity of refinancing in the banking sectors are studied. Based on the empirical findings, implications for the financial market regulation are discussed with regard to the reciprocal contagion effects between banks and states.

…