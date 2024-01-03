Risikoverbund zwischen Banken und Staaten
- Die Begrenzung systemischer Risiken ist essentieller Bestandteil der neuen internationalen Finanzmarktordnung. Dabei galt es nicht nur die Verflechtung der Banken untereinander, sondern auch die Verbindung zwischen den Staatsfinanzen und der Solvenz der nationalen Bankensysteme (dem sog. Risikoverbund zwischen Staat und Banken) zu durchbrechen. Der Beitrag beleuchtet die Entwicklung der Forderungen gegenüber Staaten in den Bankbilanzen der Euroländer und des Eurosystems im Zeitverlauf sowie den daraus erwachsenden Risiken für die Finanzstabilität. Hierzu werden die Determinanten des Risikoverbunds theoretisch wie empirisch analysiert. Die fiskalische Kapazität der Eurostaaten wird anhand verschiedener Faktoren wie der Verschuldungsquote, dem Leistungsbilanzsaldo und der Kredit-BIP Lücke aufgezeigt; anschließend werden die Strukturen der Bankensysteme im Euroraum untersucht. Im Einzelnen werden die private und staatliche Gesamtverschuldung, die konsolidierte Bankenbilanzsumme und die darin enthaltenen Verbindlichkeiten sowie der AnteilDie Begrenzung systemischer Risiken ist essentieller Bestandteil der neuen internationalen Finanzmarktordnung. Dabei galt es nicht nur die Verflechtung der Banken untereinander, sondern auch die Verbindung zwischen den Staatsfinanzen und der Solvenz der nationalen Bankensysteme (dem sog. Risikoverbund zwischen Staat und Banken) zu durchbrechen. Der Beitrag beleuchtet die Entwicklung der Forderungen gegenüber Staaten in den Bankbilanzen der Euroländer und des Eurosystems im Zeitverlauf sowie den daraus erwachsenden Risiken für die Finanzstabilität. Hierzu werden die Determinanten des Risikoverbunds theoretisch wie empirisch analysiert. Die fiskalische Kapazität der Eurostaaten wird anhand verschiedener Faktoren wie der Verschuldungsquote, dem Leistungsbilanzsaldo und der Kredit-BIP Lücke aufgezeigt; anschließend werden die Strukturen der Bankensysteme im Euroraum untersucht. Im Einzelnen werden die private und staatliche Gesamtverschuldung, die konsolidierte Bankenbilanzsumme und die darin enthaltenen Verbindlichkeiten sowie der Anteil des Bankensektors an der Bruttowertschöpfung in Relation zur Wirtschaftsleistung betrachtet. Außerdem finden NPE-Bestände in den Bankbilanzen sowie die Renditen der emittierten Staatsanleihen und damit in Verbindung stehenden CDS-Spreads Betrachtung. Zusätzlich werden die Konzentration, der Verschuldungsgrad, Liquiditätsziffern sowie länderspezifische Unterschiede in Art und Fristigkeit der Refinanzierung der Bankensektoren abgebildet. Auf Basis der empirischen Befunde werden im Hinblick auf die wechselseitigen Ansteckungseffekte zwischen Banken und Staaten Implikationen für die Finanzmarktregulierung diskutiert.…
- Limiting systemic risks is an essential part of the new international financial market regulation. The purpose was not only to break the interconnectedness of banks, but also to reduce the link between public finances and the solvency of national banking systems (the so-called sovereign-bank diabolic loop). This article examines the development of sovereign exposures in the bank balance sheets of the euro countries and the Eurosystem over time and the resulting risks to financial stability. To this end, the determinants of the risk network are analysed both theoretically and empirically. The fiscal capacity of the euro countries is checked on the basis of various factors such as the debt ratio, the current account balance and the credit-GDP gap; the structures of the banking systems in the euro area are then examined. Specifically, total private and public debt, the consolidated banking balance sheet total and the liabilities contained therein as well as the share of the banking sector in gross value added in relation to economicLimiting systemic risks is an essential part of the new international financial market regulation. The purpose was not only to break the interconnectedness of banks, but also to reduce the link between public finances and the solvency of national banking systems (the so-called sovereign-bank diabolic loop). This article examines the development of sovereign exposures in the bank balance sheets of the euro countries and the Eurosystem over time and the resulting risks to financial stability. To this end, the determinants of the risk network are analysed both theoretically and empirically. The fiscal capacity of the euro countries is checked on the basis of various factors such as the debt ratio, the current account balance and the credit-GDP gap; the structures of the banking systems in the euro area are then examined. Specifically, total private and public debt, the consolidated banking balance sheet total and the liabilities contained therein as well as the share of the banking sector in gross value added in relation to economic output are evaluated. NPE holdings in bank balance sheets as well as the yields on government bonds issued and the associated CDS spreads are also analysed. Moreover, concentration, leverage ratio, liquidity ratios and country-specific differences in the type and maturity of refinancing in the banking sectors are studied. Based on the empirical findings, implications for the financial market regulation are discussed with regard to the reciprocal contagion effects between banks and states.…