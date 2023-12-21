Schließen

Transnational feminist solidarities after modulation

  • Feminist Solidarities after Modulation produces an intersectional analysis of transnational feminist movements and their contemporary digital frameworks of identity and solidarity. Engaging media theory, critical race theory, and Black feminist theory, as well as contemporary feminist movements, this book argues that digital feminist interventions map themselves onto and make use of the multiplicity and ambiguity of digital spaces to question presentist and fixed notions of the internet as a white space and technologies in general as objective or universal. Understanding these frameworks as colonial constructions of the human, identity is traced to a socio-material condition that emerges with the modernity/colonialism binary. In the colonial moment, race and gender become the reasons for, as well as the effects of, technologies of identification, and thus need to be understood as and through technologies. What Deleuze has called modulation is not a present modality of control, but is placed into a longer genealogy of imperialFeminist Solidarities after Modulation produces an intersectional analysis of transnational feminist movements and their contemporary digital frameworks of identity and solidarity. Engaging media theory, critical race theory, and Black feminist theory, as well as contemporary feminist movements, this book argues that digital feminist interventions map themselves onto and make use of the multiplicity and ambiguity of digital spaces to question presentist and fixed notions of the internet as a white space and technologies in general as objective or universal. Understanding these frameworks as colonial constructions of the human, identity is traced to a socio-material condition that emerges with the modernity/colonialism binary. In the colonial moment, race and gender become the reasons for, as well as the effects of, technologies of identification, and thus need to be understood as and through technologies. What Deleuze has called modulation is not a present modality of control, but is placed into a longer genealogy of imperial division, which stands in opposition to feminist, queer, and anti-racist activism that insists on non-modular solidarities across seeming difference. At its heart, Feminist Solidarities after Modulation provides an analysis of contemporary digital feminist solidarities, which not only work at revealing the material histories and affective ""leakages"" of modular governance, but also challenges them to concentrate on forms of political togetherness that exceed a reductive or essentialist understanding of identity, solidarity, and difference.show moreshow less

Author details:Sara Morais dos Santos BrussORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.53288/0397.1.00
ISBN:978-1-68571-146-7
ISBN:978-1-68571-147-4
Subtitle (German):a cultural history of the digital
Publisher:punctum books
Place of publishing:Brooklyn, NY
Reviewer(s):Anja SchwarzORCiDGND, Dirk WiemannORCiDGND
Supervisor(s):Anja Schwarz, Satish Poduval
Publication type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first publication:2023
Publication year:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2020/10/13
Release date:2023/12/21
Tag:Germany; India; decolonial feminism; identity politics; intersectionality; modulation; social media
Number of pages:xiii, 380
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Philosophie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

