The study examines how primary school teachers develop their instruction strategies when carrying out musical creative processes in their classrooms. The development processes were accompanied by the researcher and supported with reflection impulses. Teachers and researcher regularly analyze and discuss the teaching process in order to initiate new ways of instruction. The focus is on the teachers, their teaching and their professionalization in the process. The study is divided into four parts. The first part sets out the music-related and professional theoretical foundations. These foundations form the basis of this subject-specific professionalization. The second part presents the research format of design-based research and its concrete adaptation. The third part explains the empirical procedure in the field. The fourth part reports the results in the form of design principles and design products. The guiding research question is: How does the acquisition of competence of classroom teachers at primary level proceed when instructing musical creative processes and how can this acquisition of competence be supported by means of reflection tools? The research objective is therefore twofold: Firstly, to gain insights into the structure of competence acquisition in the accompanied self-learning process of teachers. Secondly, the generation of reflection tools that can support classroom teachers in initiating and moderating musical creative processes. The study takes an open challenge from educational practice as a starting point for subject-specific professionalization. The research format of Design-based Research (DBR) proved to be a sensible strategy, as the teachers were able to approach their professionalization as a theory-based self-learning process in their traditional field of practice. The evaluation of the interviews that took place as part of the design processes shows that the participants in the study changed their social-communicative behavior as well as their didactic approaches and procedures and were able to expand them in the direction of a didactic-improvisational way of acting. At the end of the study, three reflection tools were created in different formats and at different levels of abstraction: The reflection tool “try-outs” contains concrete reflection impulses (suggestions for action and reflection questions) for teachers' actions in the classroom. The dynamic competence model “competence flyer” offers a reflection foil for triggering independent competence acquisition steps. The online tool “improspider” is a self-reflection instrument for assessing personal orientations and individually maps improvisation competence on the basis of empirically developed characteristics of a didactic-improvisational way of acting when instructing musical creative processes.

