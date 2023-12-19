Characterization of the role of stress - responsive NAC transcription factors ANAC055 and ATAF1
|Author details:
|Changqiong Hu
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|German
|Year of first publication:
|2022
|Publication year:
|2022
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release date:
|2023/12/19
|Number of pages:
|XI, 106
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|License (German):
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz