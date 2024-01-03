A multidisciplinary approach to the study of collisional orogenic belts can improve our knowledge of their geodynamic evolution and may suggest new tectonic models, especially for (U)HP rocks inside the accretionary wedge. In the Western Alps, wherein nappes of different origin are stacked, having recorded different metamorphic peaks at different stages of the orogenic evolution. This study focuses on the External (EPZ) and Internal (IPZ) ophiolitic units of the Piedmont Zone (Susa Valley, Western Alps), which were deformed throughout four tectonometamorphic phases (D1 to D4), developing different foliations and cleavages (S1 to S4) at different metamorphic conditions. The IPZ and EPZ are separated by a shear zone (i.e. the Susa Shear Zone (SSZ)) during which a related mylonitic foliation (SM) developed. S1 developed at high pressure conditions (Epidote-eclogite vs. Lawsonite-blueschist facies conditions for IPZ and EPZ, respectively), as suggested by the composition of white mica (i.e. phengite), whereas S2 developed at low pressure

A multidisciplinary approach to the study of collisional orogenic belts can improve our knowledge of their geodynamic evolution and may suggest new tectonic models, especially for (U)HP rocks inside the accretionary wedge. In the Western Alps, wherein nappes of different origin are stacked, having recorded different metamorphic peaks at different stages of the orogenic evolution. This study focuses on the External (EPZ) and Internal (IPZ) ophiolitic units of the Piedmont Zone (Susa Valley, Western Alps), which were deformed throughout four tectonometamorphic phases (D1 to D4), developing different foliations and cleavages (S1 to S4) at different metamorphic conditions. The IPZ and EPZ are separated by a shear zone (i.e. the Susa Shear Zone (SSZ)) during which a related mylonitic foliation (SM) developed. S1 developed at high pressure conditions (Epidote-eclogite vs. Lawsonite-blueschist facies conditions for IPZ and EPZ, respectively), as suggested by the composition of white mica (i.e. phengite), whereas S2 developed at low pressure conditions (Epidote-greenschist facies conditions in both IPZ and EPZ) and is defined by muscovite. White mica defining the SM mylonitic foliation (T1) is mostly defined by phengite, while the T2-related disjunctive cleavage is defined by fine-grained muscovite. The relative chronology inferred from meso-and micro-structural observations suggests that T1 was near-coeval with respect to the D2, while T2 developed during D4. A new set of radiometric ages of the main metamorphic foliations were obtained by in situ Ar/Ar dating on white mica. Different generations of white mica defining S1 and S2 foliations in both the IPZ and EPZ and SM in the SSZ, were dated and two main groups of ages were obtained. In both IPZ and EPZ, S1 foliation developed at-46-41 Ma, while S2 foliation developed at-40-36 Ma and was nearly coeval with the SM mylonitic foliation (-39-36 Ma). Comparison between structural, petrological and geochronological data allows to define time of coupling of the different units and consequently to infer new tectonic implications for the exhumation of meta-ophiolites of the Piedmont Zone within axial sector of the Western Alps.

