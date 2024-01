The development of speaking competence is widely regarded as a central aspect of second language (L2) learning. It may be questioned, however, if the currently predominant ways of conceptualising the term fully satisfy the complexity of the construct: Although there is growing recognition that language primarily constitutes a tool for communication and participation in social life, as yet it is rare for conceptualisations of speaking competence to incorporate the ability to inter-act and co-construct meaning with co-participants. Accordingly, skills allowing for the successful accomplishment of interactional tasks (such as orderly speaker change, and resolving hearing and understanding trouble) also remain largely unrepresented in language teaching and assessment. As fostering the ability to successfully use the L2 within social interaction should arguably be a main objective of language teaching, it appears pertinent to broaden the construct of speaking competence by incorporating interactional competence (IC). Despite there being a

The development of speaking competence is widely regarded as a central aspect of second language (L2) learning. It may be questioned, however, if the currently predominant ways of conceptualising the term fully satisfy the complexity of the construct: Although there is growing recognition that language primarily constitutes a tool for communication and participation in social life, as yet it is rare for conceptualisations of speaking competence to incorporate the ability to inter-act and co-construct meaning with co-participants. Accordingly, skills allowing for the successful accomplishment of interactional tasks (such as orderly speaker change, and resolving hearing and understanding trouble) also remain largely unrepresented in language teaching and assessment. As fostering the ability to successfully use the L2 within social interaction should arguably be a main objective of language teaching, it appears pertinent to broaden the construct of speaking competence by incorporating interactional competence (IC). Despite there being a growing research interest in the conceptualisation and development of (L2) IC, much of the materials and instruments required for its teaching and assessment, and thus for fostering a broader understanding of speaking competence in the L2 classroom, still await development. This book introduces an approach to the identification of candidate criterial features for the assessment of EFL learners’ L2 repair skills. Based on a corpus of video-recorded interaction between EFL learners, and following conversation-analytic and interactional-linguistic methodology as well as drawing on basic premises of research in the framework of Conversation Analysis for Second Language Acquisition, differences between (groups of) learners in terms of their L2 repair conduct are investigated through qualitative and inductive analyses. Candidate criterial features are derived from the analysis results. This book does not only contribute to the operationalisation of L2 IC (and of L2 repair skills in particular), but also lays groundwork for the construction of assessment scales and rubrics geared towards the evaluation of EFL learners’ L2 interactional skills.

…