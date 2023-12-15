How to Promote and Measure Reflective Skills in Depth and Breadth of English and Physics Teacher Trainees
Supporting reflection in preservice during university-based training is, without doubt, a crucial aspect in attaining teacher professionalism. Therefore, an on-campus seminar designed to relate theory to practice and vice versa – the so-called 'Lehr-Lern-Labor-Seminar (LLLS)' – was implemented over the course of five terms to stimulate reflective skills of English and Physics teacher trainees. Investigations on the effectiveness of three types of the LLLS (no video and two types of video-supported reflections) compared to a parallel group (PG) and a control group (CG) occurred in a mixed methods quasi-experimental study. Reflective skills were elicited with vignettes, relevant covariates with questionnaires. Reflective development was then traced in the dimensions depth and breadth employing a qualitative content analysis. MANCOVA (Multivariate Analysis of Covariance) and regression analyses revealed a substantive increase of reflective depth for English and Physics teacher trainees and breadth development for English LLLS-participants in contrast to both, a PG and a CG, even when controlling for the subjects' individual prerequisites.
