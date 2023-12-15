Schließen

How to Promote and Measure Reflective Skills in Depth and Breadth of English and Physics Teacher Trainees

  • Supporting reflection in preservice during university-based training is, without doubt, a crucial aspect in attaining teacher professionalism. Therefore, an on-campus seminar designed to relate theory to practice and vice versa – the so-called ‘Lehr-Lern-Labor-Seminar (LLLS)’ – was implemented over the course of five terms to stimulate reflective skills of English and Physics teacher trainees. Investigations on the effectiveness of three types of the LLLS (no video and two types of video-supported reflections) compared to a parallel group (PG) and a control group (CG) occurred in a mixed methods quasi-experimental study. Reflective skills were elicited with vignettes, relevant covariates with questionnaires. Reflective development was then traced in the dimensions depth and breadth employing a qualitative content analysis. MANCOVA (Multivariate Analysis of Covariance) and regression analyses revealed a substantive increase of reflective depth for English and Physics teacher trainees and breadth development for EnglishSupporting reflection in preservice during university-based training is, without doubt, a crucial aspect in attaining teacher professionalism. Therefore, an on-campus seminar designed to relate theory to practice and vice versa – the so-called ‘Lehr-Lern-Labor-Seminar (LLLS)’ – was implemented over the course of five terms to stimulate reflective skills of English and Physics teacher trainees. Investigations on the effectiveness of three types of the LLLS (no video and two types of video-supported reflections) compared to a parallel group (PG) and a control group (CG) occurred in a mixed methods quasi-experimental study. Reflective skills were elicited with vignettes, relevant covariates with questionnaires. Reflective development was then traced in the dimensions depth and breadth employing a qualitative content analysis. MANCOVA (Multivariate Analysis of Covariance) and regression analyses revealed a substantive increase of reflective depth for English and Physics teacher trainees and breadth development for English LLLS-participants in contrast to both, a PG and a CG, even when controlling for the subjects’ individual prerequisites.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • A08_klempin_rehfeldt.pdfeng
    (423KB)

    SHA-512:95149a77f213be46582bf3ab6f251f7dfe6976e270a71a2f1441e8082c9be3f7b83df7bb49d798e078eceb467ff78684b7a98d7af3c3e2882ed6d2318375846e

Export metadata

Metadaten
Author details:Christiane KlempinORCiDGND, Daniel RehfeldtORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-619381
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-61938
ISBN:978-3-86956-566-8
ISSN:2626-3556
ISSN:2626-4722
Title of parent work (German):Reflexion in der Lehrkräftebildung: Empirisch – Phasenübergreifend – Interdisziplinär (Potsdamer Beiträge zur Lehrerbildung und Bildungsforschung ; 4)
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/11/30
Publication year:2023
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Publishing institution:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Release date:2023/12/15
Tag:English and Physics teacher trainees; mixed methods; reflective breadth; reflective depth; reflective skills
Issue:4
Number of pages:7
First page:115
Last Page:121
Organizational units:Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Zentrum für Lehrerbildung und Bildungsforschung (ZeLB)
Extern / Extern
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Collection(s):Universität Potsdam / Schriftenreihen / Potsdamer Beiträge zur Lehrkräftebildung und Bildungsforschung / 4 (2023) / Perspektiven auf Reflexion
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.