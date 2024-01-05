Schließen

Trends and climate elasticity of streamflow in south-eastern Brazil basins

  • Trends in streamflow, rainfall and potential evapotranspiration (PET) time series, from 1970 to 2017, were assessed for five important hydrological basins in Southeastern Brazil. The concept of elasticity was also used to assess the streamflow sensitivity to changes in climate variables, for annual data and 5-, 10- and 20-year moving averages. Significant negative trends in streamflow and rainfall and significant increasing trend in PET were detected. For annual analysis, elasticity revealed that 1% decrease in rainfall resulted in 1.21-2.19% decrease in streamflow, while 1% increase in PET induced different reductions percentages in streamflow, ranging from 2.45% to 9.67%. When both PET and rainfall were computed to calculate the elasticity, results were positive for some basins. Elasticity analysis considering 20-year moving averages revealed that impacts on the streamflow were cumulative: 1% decrease in rainfall resulted in 1.83-4.75% decrease in streamflow, while 1% increase in PET induced 3.47-28.3% decrease in streamflow. ThisTrends in streamflow, rainfall and potential evapotranspiration (PET) time series, from 1970 to 2017, were assessed for five important hydrological basins in Southeastern Brazil. The concept of elasticity was also used to assess the streamflow sensitivity to changes in climate variables, for annual data and 5-, 10- and 20-year moving averages. Significant negative trends in streamflow and rainfall and significant increasing trend in PET were detected. For annual analysis, elasticity revealed that 1% decrease in rainfall resulted in 1.21-2.19% decrease in streamflow, while 1% increase in PET induced different reductions percentages in streamflow, ranging from 2.45% to 9.67%. When both PET and rainfall were computed to calculate the elasticity, results were positive for some basins. Elasticity analysis considering 20-year moving averages revealed that impacts on the streamflow were cumulative: 1% decrease in rainfall resulted in 1.83-4.75% decrease in streamflow, while 1% increase in PET induced 3.47-28.3% decrease in streamflow. This different temporal response may be associated with the hydrological memory of the basins. Streamflow appears to be more sensitive in less rainy basins. This study provides useful information to support strategic government decisions, especially when the security of water resources and drought mitigation are considered in face of climate change.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Karinne Deusdará-Leal, Guilherme Samprogna MohorORCiDGND, Luz Adriana CuartasORCiD, Marcelo E. Seluchi, Jose A. MarengoORCiD, Rong Zhang, Elisangela Broedel, Diogo de Jesus Amore, Regina C. S. Alvalá, Ana Paula M. A. CunhaORCiD, José A. C. Gonçalves
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/w14142245
ISSN:2073-4441
Title of parent work (English):Water
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/07/17
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/01/05
Tag:Pettitt test; potential evapotranspiration; precipitation; runoff; sensitivity
Volume:14
Issue:14
Article number:2245
Number of pages:25
Funding institution:CNPq [454809/2015-8]; Consolidation of research and technological; development work [401897/2014-1]; National Institute of Science and; Technology for Climate Change Phase 2 under CNPq [465501/2014-1]; FAPESP; [2014/50848-9, 2015/50122-0, 2015/03804-9]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

