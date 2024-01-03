Spherical polyelectrolyte brushes templated hollow C@MnO nanospheres as sulfur host materials for Li-S batteries

Li-S battery has been considered as the next-generation energy storage device, which still suffers from the shuttle effect of lithium polysulfides (LiPSs). In this work, mesoporous hollow carbon-coated MnO nanospheres (C@MnO) have been designed and synthesized using spherical polyelectrolyte brushes (SPB) as template, KMnO4 as MnO precursor, and polydopamine as carbon source to improve the electrochemical performance of Li-S battery. The hollow C@MnO nanospheres enable the combination of physical confinement and chemical adsorption of the LiPSs. The thin carbon coating layer can provide good electrical conductivity and additional physical confinement to polysulfides. Moreover, the encapsulated MnO inside the carbon shell exhibits strong chemical adsorption to polysulfides. The constructed C@MnO/S cathode shows the discharge capacity of 1026 mAh g(-1) at 0.1 C with 79% capacity retention after 80 cycles. The synthesized hollow C@MnO nanoparticles can work as highly efficient sulfur host materials, providing an effective solution to

Li-S battery has been considered as the next-generation energy storage device, which still suffers from the shuttle effect of lithium polysulfides (LiPSs). In this work, mesoporous hollow carbon-coated MnO nanospheres (C@MnO) have been designed and synthesized using spherical polyelectrolyte brushes (SPB) as template, KMnO4 as MnO precursor, and polydopamine as carbon source to improve the electrochemical performance of Li-S battery. The hollow C@MnO nanospheres enable the combination of physical confinement and chemical adsorption of the LiPSs. The thin carbon coating layer can provide good electrical conductivity and additional physical confinement to polysulfides. Moreover, the encapsulated MnO inside the carbon shell exhibits strong chemical adsorption to polysulfides. The constructed C@MnO/S cathode shows the discharge capacity of 1026 mAh g(-1) at 0.1 C with 79% capacity retention after 80 cycles. The synthesized hollow C@MnO nanoparticles can work as highly efficient sulfur host materials, providing an effective solution to suppress the shuttle effect in Li-S battery.

