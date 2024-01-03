Schließen

Spherical polyelectrolyte brushes templated hollow C@MnO nanospheres as sulfur host materials for Li-S batteries

  • Li-S battery has been considered as the next-generation energy storage device, which still suffers from the shuttle effect of lithium polysulfides (LiPSs). In this work, mesoporous hollow carbon-coated MnO nanospheres (C@MnO) have been designed and synthesized using spherical polyelectrolyte brushes (SPB) as template, KMnO4 as MnO precursor, and polydopamine as carbon source to improve the electrochemical performance of Li-S battery. The hollow C@MnO nanospheres enable the combination of physical confinement and chemical adsorption of the LiPSs. The thin carbon coating layer can provide good electrical conductivity and additional physical confinement to polysulfides. Moreover, the encapsulated MnO inside the carbon shell exhibits strong chemical adsorption to polysulfides. The constructed C@MnO/S cathode shows the discharge capacity of 1026 mAh g(-1) at 0.1 C with 79% capacity retention after 80 cycles. The synthesized hollow C@MnO nanoparticles can work as highly efficient sulfur host materials, providing an effective solution toLi-S battery has been considered as the next-generation energy storage device, which still suffers from the shuttle effect of lithium polysulfides (LiPSs). In this work, mesoporous hollow carbon-coated MnO nanospheres (C@MnO) have been designed and synthesized using spherical polyelectrolyte brushes (SPB) as template, KMnO4 as MnO precursor, and polydopamine as carbon source to improve the electrochemical performance of Li-S battery. The hollow C@MnO nanospheres enable the combination of physical confinement and chemical adsorption of the LiPSs. The thin carbon coating layer can provide good electrical conductivity and additional physical confinement to polysulfides. Moreover, the encapsulated MnO inside the carbon shell exhibits strong chemical adsorption to polysulfides. The constructed C@MnO/S cathode shows the discharge capacity of 1026 mAh g(-1) at 0.1 C with 79% capacity retention after 80 cycles. The synthesized hollow C@MnO nanoparticles can work as highly efficient sulfur host materials, providing an effective solution to suppress the shuttle effect in Li-S battery.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Dongjiu XieORCiDGND, Oumeima Jouini, Shilin Mei, Ting QuanORCiDGND, Yaolin XuORCiD, Zdravko KochovskiORCiD, Yan Lu
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/cnma.202100455
ISSN:2199-692X
Title of parent work (English):ChemNanoMat : Chemistry of Nanomaterials for Energy, Biology and More
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/02/10
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/01/03
Tag:hollow nanospheres; lithium-sulfur battery; manganese monoxide; polyelectrolyte brushes; sperical
Volume:8
Issue:4
Article number:e202100455
Number of pages:8
Funding institution:Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.