From gustiness to dustiness
- This study delivers the first empirical data-driven analysis of the impact of turbulence induced gustiness on the fine dust emissions from a measuring field. For quantification of the gust impact, a new measure, the Gust uptake Efficiency (GuE) is introduced. GuE provides a percentage of over- or under-proportional dust uptake due to gust activity during a wind event. For the three analyzed wind events, GuE values of up to 150% could be found, yet they significantly differed per particle size class with a tendency for lower values for smaller particles. In addition, a high-resolution correlation analysis among 31 particle size classes and wind speed was conducted; it revealed strong negative correlation coefficients for very small particles and positive correlations for bigger particles, where 5 mu m appears to be an empirical threshold dividing both directions. We conclude with a number of suggestions for further investigations: an optimized field experiment setup, a new particle size ratio (PM1/PM0.5 in addition to PM10/PM2.5), asThis study delivers the first empirical data-driven analysis of the impact of turbulence induced gustiness on the fine dust emissions from a measuring field. For quantification of the gust impact, a new measure, the Gust uptake Efficiency (GuE) is introduced. GuE provides a percentage of over- or under-proportional dust uptake due to gust activity during a wind event. For the three analyzed wind events, GuE values of up to 150% could be found, yet they significantly differed per particle size class with a tendency for lower values for smaller particles. In addition, a high-resolution correlation analysis among 31 particle size classes and wind speed was conducted; it revealed strong negative correlation coefficients for very small particles and positive correlations for bigger particles, where 5 mu m appears to be an empirical threshold dividing both directions. We conclude with a number of suggestions for further investigations: an optimized field experiment setup, a new particle size ratio (PM1/PM0.5 in addition to PM10/PM2.5), as well as a comprehensive data-driven search for an optimal wind gust definition in terms of soil erosivity.…
|Nicole SiegmundORCiDGND, Juan E. PanebiancoORCiD, Fernando AvecillaORCiD, Laura A. IturriORCiD, Michael SommerORCiDGND, Daniel E. BuschiazzoORCiD, Roger FunkORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.3390/atmos13081173
|2073-4433
|Atmosphere
|the impact of wind gusts on particulate matter emissions in field experiments in La Pampa, Argentina
|MDPI
|Basel
|Article
|English
|2022/07/25
|2022
|2024/01/03
|dust plumes; particle uptake; wind erosion; wind gusts
|13
|8
|1173
|14
|joint project "Multiscale analysis of quantitative and qualitative fine; particulate matter emissions from agricultural soils of La Pampa,; Argentina" - Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) of Germany [DFG-GZ:; Fu 247/10-1]; National Council for Research and Technology of Argentina; (CONICET)
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International