From gustiness to dustiness

  • This study delivers the first empirical data-driven analysis of the impact of turbulence induced gustiness on the fine dust emissions from a measuring field. For quantification of the gust impact, a new measure, the Gust uptake Efficiency (GuE) is introduced. GuE provides a percentage of over- or under-proportional dust uptake due to gust activity during a wind event. For the three analyzed wind events, GuE values of up to 150% could be found, yet they significantly differed per particle size class with a tendency for lower values for smaller particles. In addition, a high-resolution correlation analysis among 31 particle size classes and wind speed was conducted; it revealed strong negative correlation coefficients for very small particles and positive correlations for bigger particles, where 5 mu m appears to be an empirical threshold dividing both directions. We conclude with a number of suggestions for further investigations: an optimized field experiment setup, a new particle size ratio (PM1/PM0.5 in addition to PM10/PM2.5), asThis study delivers the first empirical data-driven analysis of the impact of turbulence induced gustiness on the fine dust emissions from a measuring field. For quantification of the gust impact, a new measure, the Gust uptake Efficiency (GuE) is introduced. GuE provides a percentage of over- or under-proportional dust uptake due to gust activity during a wind event. For the three analyzed wind events, GuE values of up to 150% could be found, yet they significantly differed per particle size class with a tendency for lower values for smaller particles. In addition, a high-resolution correlation analysis among 31 particle size classes and wind speed was conducted; it revealed strong negative correlation coefficients for very small particles and positive correlations for bigger particles, where 5 mu m appears to be an empirical threshold dividing both directions. We conclude with a number of suggestions for further investigations: an optimized field experiment setup, a new particle size ratio (PM1/PM0.5 in addition to PM10/PM2.5), as well as a comprehensive data-driven search for an optimal wind gust definition in terms of soil erosivity.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Nicole SiegmundORCiDGND, Juan E. PanebiancoORCiD, Fernando AvecillaORCiD, Laura A. IturriORCiD, Michael SommerORCiDGND, Daniel E. BuschiazzoORCiD, Roger FunkORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/atmos13081173
ISSN:2073-4433
Title of parent work (English):Atmosphere
Subtitle (English):the impact of wind gusts on particulate matter emissions in field experiments in La Pampa, Argentina
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/07/25
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/01/03
Tag:dust plumes; particle uptake; wind erosion; wind gusts
Volume:13
Issue:8
Article number:1173
Number of pages:14
Funding institution:joint project "Multiscale analysis of quantitative and qualitative fine; particulate matter emissions from agricultural soils of La Pampa,; Argentina" - Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) of Germany [DFG-GZ:; Fu 247/10-1]; National Council for Research and Technology of Argentina; (CONICET)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

