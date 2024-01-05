Schließen

Understanding the impact of texture on the micromechanical anisotropy of laser powder bed fused Inconel 718

  • The manufacturability of metallic alloys using laser-based additive manufacturing methods such as laser powder bed fusion has substantially improved within the last decade. However, local melting and solidification cause hierarchically structured and crystallographically textured microstructures possessing large residual stress. Such microstructures are not only the origin of mechanical anisotropy but also pose metrological challenges for the diffraction-based residual stress determination. Here we demonstrate the influence of the build orientation and the texture on the microstructure and consequently the mechanical anisotropy of as-built Inconel 718. For this purpose, we manufactured specimens with [001]/[011]-, [001]- and [011]/[11 (1) over bar]-type textures along their loading direction. In addition to changes in the Young's moduli, the differences in the crystallographic textures result in variations of the yield and ultimate tensile strengths. With this in mind, we studied the anisotropy on the micromechanical scale byThe manufacturability of metallic alloys using laser-based additive manufacturing methods such as laser powder bed fusion has substantially improved within the last decade. However, local melting and solidification cause hierarchically structured and crystallographically textured microstructures possessing large residual stress. Such microstructures are not only the origin of mechanical anisotropy but also pose metrological challenges for the diffraction-based residual stress determination. Here we demonstrate the influence of the build orientation and the texture on the microstructure and consequently the mechanical anisotropy of as-built Inconel 718. For this purpose, we manufactured specimens with [001]/[011]-, [001]- and [011]/[11 (1) over bar]-type textures along their loading direction. In addition to changes in the Young's moduli, the differences in the crystallographic textures result in variations of the yield and ultimate tensile strengths. With this in mind, we studied the anisotropy on the micromechanical scale by subjecting the specimens to tensile loads along the different texture directions during in situ neutron diffraction experiments. In this context, the response of multiple lattice planes up to a tensile strain of 10% displayed differences in the load partitioning and the residual strain accumulation for the specimen with [011]/[(1) over bar 11]-type texture. However, the relative behavior of the specimens possessing an [001] /[011]- and [001]-type texture remained qualitatively similar. The consequences on the metrology of residual stress determination methods are discussed.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Jakob SchröderORCiD, Alexander EvansORCiD, Efthymios Polatidis, Gunther Mohr, Itziar Serrano-MunozORCiD, Giovanni BrunoORCiDGND, Jan Čapek
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s10853-022-07499-9
ISSN:0022-2461
ISSN:1573-4803
Title of parent work (English):Journal of materials science
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/08/08
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/01/05
Volume:57
Issue:31
Number of pages:23
First page:15036
Last Page:15058
Funding institution:BAM internal project AGIL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

