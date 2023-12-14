Schließen

From Olympian to Christ-figure: Lucifer (2016 – 2021)

  • On the surface the television series Lucifer (2016 – 21) is a simple police procedural but, in actuality, the criminal cases in the show serve merely as window-dressing and structure for the deeper consideration of issues, such as guilt, shame, love, and even the meaning of life on both an individual and universal level. These topics are explored through the ever-developing character of Lucifer himself, who, like other recent anti-hero depictions, is initially presented in a manner that is very different from traditional portrayals of the Devil, and is, in fact, far closer to that of the Greek Olympian gods. Over the course of six seasons, the depiction of Lucifer alters, however, as he becomes a figure that is in many ways Christ-like, but with a 21st century twist that places the individual in an exalted position that is superior to that of divinity.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Lisa MauriceORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.34679/thersites.vol17.244
ISSN:2364-7612
Title of parent work (English):thersites 17
Editor(s):Amanda Potter, Hunter H. Gardner
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/11/10
Publication year:2023
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2023/12/14
Tag:Christ; Devil; God; Lucifer; Olympians
Volume:2023
Issue:17
Number of pages:28
First page:245
Last Page:272
Source:thersites Vol. 17 (2023): Classics and the Supernatural (eds. A. Potter & Hunter Gardner)
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Collection(s):Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / thersites, ISSN 2364-7612 / thersites Vol. 17
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:The original publication is available at
https://doi.org/10.34679/thersites.vol17.244

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.