Schließen

Lycaon and classical versipelles in MTV’s Teen Wolf

  • The modern conception of the werewolf is heavily influenced by Gothic reinterpretations of medieval European stories. This kind of werewolf is the one that has appeared on screen and written fiction for decades, but MTV’s Teen Wolf, a re-boot of the 1980s film which aired between 2011 – 17, is different. In this young adult supernatural drama, werewolves descend directly from Lycaon, and a substantial proportion of the show’s werewolf lore derives from Graeco-Roman stories about wolf-shifters and versipelles. This paper wants to explore the extent of the use in the show of the myth of Lycaon in particular, of Classical versipelles in general, the significance of these two references for the narrative, and the degree of innovation in modern supernatural fiction of this adaptation of Greek and Roman stories.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Javier Martínez JiménezORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.34679/thersites.vol17.248
ISSN:2364-7612
Title of parent work (English):thersites 17
Editor(s):Amanda Potter, Hunter H. Gardner
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/11/10
Publication year:2023
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2023/12/14
Tag:Lycaon; Teen Wolf; Television series; Versipelles; Werewolves; World-building
Volume:2023
Issue:17
Number of pages:33
First page:212
Last Page:244
Source:thersites Vol. 17 (2023): Classics and the Supernatural (eds. A. Potter & Hunter Gardner)
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Collection(s):Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / thersites, ISSN 2364-7612 / thersites Vol. 17
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:The original publication is available at
https://doi.org/10.34679/thersites.vol17.248

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.